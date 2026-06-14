/FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 3: From Qatar's historic point to Vinícius Jr.'s rescuing equalizer, Here's everything you may have missed

Further north at Vancouver Stadium, Australia kicked off their Group D campaign with a mature and structured 2-0 win over Türkiye, matching the high standards set by the tournament co-hosts.

Playing under the closing roof of BC Place, Graham Arnold's side withstood an early offensive barrage led by Turkish starlet Arda Güler, who registered a match-high seven attempts. However, it was the Socceroos who struck first with a fluid counterattack in the 26th minute. Bayern Munich's young prodigy Nestory Irankunda found space on the wing, slicing a venomous shot past Uğurcan Çakır to open his World Cup account.

Australia put the game beyond doubt in the 74th minute. Following a brilliant build-up sequence orchestrated by Paul Okon-Engstler, St. Pauli midfielder Connor Metcalfe stepped up from midfield to arrow an unstoppable drive into the far corner, cementing a perfect start for the Socceroos in a heavily contested Group D.

Goals: Australia: Irankunda 26 minutes, Metcalfe 74 minutes.