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FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 3: From Qatar's historic point to Vinícius Jr.'s rescuing equalizer, Here's everything you may have missed

Saturday, June 13 delivered another spectacular day in FIFA World Cup 2026 history, combining second-half tactical genius, high-stakes drama, and clinical finishes across crucial group-stage fixtures.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Jun 14, 2026, 11:49 AM IST|Updated: Jun 14, 2026, 11:49 AM IST
FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 3: From Qatar's historic point to Vinícius Jr.'s rescuing equalizer, Here's everything you may have missed
Image Credit: X- Eurofoot

About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

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