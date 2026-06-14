/FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 3: From Qatar's historic point to Vinícius Jr.'s rescuing equalizer, Here's everything you may have missed

Saturday, June 13 delivered another spectacular day in FIFA World Cup 2026 history, combining second-half tactical genius, high-stakes drama, and clinical finishes across crucial group-stage fixtures.
QATAR 1-1 SWITZERLAND: KHOUKHI SNATCHES HISTORIC FIRST WORLD CUP POINT
Underdogs stole the spotlight at San Francisco Bay Area Stadium as Asian Cup holders Qatar produced a dramatic, deep injury-time equalizer to finish 1-1 against Switzerland, splitting the points in a tight Group B opening clash. Manager Murat Yakin's Swiss side started aggressively and pushed Qatar steadily into their own half early on. The breakthrough materialized in the 16th minute when a VAR review penalized the Qatari defense, allowing Breel Embolo to step up and calmly convert a clinical penalty kick past goalkeeper Mahmud Abunada. Despite Switzerland dominating up to 70 percent of total possession and unleashing 27 shots, they repeatedly failed to put the game to bed against a resolute Qatari backline.
The Swiss side paid a heavy price for their profligacy in the 94th minute of stoppage time. Qatar captain Boualem Khoukhi rose beautifully to meet an inswinging ball, unleashing a phenomenal late header that deflected off Swiss substitute Miro Muheim and nestled into Gregor Kobel's net to spark chaotic celebrations. The hard-fought draw registers as Qatar's first-ever FIFA World Cup point in their footballing history.
Goals: Qatar: Miro Muheim own goal 90+4 minutes. Switzerland: Breel Embolo penalty 16 minutes.
Yellow Cards: Qatar: Mahmud Abunada 15, Jassem Gaber 22 minutes. Switzerland: Denis Zakaria 41 minutes.
BRAZIL 1-1 MOROCCO: VINI JR. RESCUES SELEÇÃO IN METLIFE CLASH
Heavyweight giants traded explosive blows at New York New Jersey Stadium as five-time world champions Brazil fought back from a goal down to grind out a fiery 1-1 draw against a disciplined Morocco.
Morocco started like lightning, exposing early gaps in the Brazilian midfield and forcing several high-profile defensive errors from Carlo Ancelotti's team. In the 21st minute, Real Madrid star Brahim Díaz split the Brazil backline with a delightfully weighted through-ball, allowing Ismael Saibari to run onto it and produce a cheeky chipped finish over the onrushing Alisson Becker.
Brazil responded through individual brilliance eleven minutes later. Vinícius Júnior cut inside from the deep left wing after a neat exchange with Bruno Guimarães, skinning Atlas Lions fullback Achraf Hakimi before blasting an unstoppable right-footed drive past veteran goalkeeper Yassine Bounou. The second half transitioned into a considerably cagier tactical battle. Bounou pulled off an acrobatic reflex save to deny a Lucas Paquetá volley, while Alisson stood equally tall in stoppage time to execute a clutch double save from Neil El Aynaoui, successfully extending Brazil's unbeaten World Cup opening streak to 21 consecutive matches.
Goals: Brazil: Vinícius Júnior 32 minutes. Morocco: Ismael Saibari 21 minutes.
Yellow Cards: Brazil: Casemiro 36, Roger Ibañez 42 minutes. Morocco: None.
AUSTRALIA 2-0 TURKIYE: SOCCEROOS CRUISE AT BC PLACE
Further north at Vancouver Stadium, Australia kicked off their Group D campaign with a mature and structured 2-0 win over Türkiye, matching the high standards set by the tournament co-hosts.
Playing under the closing roof of BC Place, Graham Arnold's side withstood an early offensive barrage led by Turkish starlet Arda Güler, who registered a match-high seven attempts. However, it was the Socceroos who struck first with a fluid counterattack in the 26th minute. Bayern Munich's young prodigy Nestory Irankunda found space on the wing, slicing a venomous shot past Uğurcan Çakır to open his World Cup account.
Australia put the game beyond doubt in the 74th minute. Following a brilliant build-up sequence orchestrated by Paul Okon-Engstler, St. Pauli midfielder Connor Metcalfe stepped up from midfield to arrow an unstoppable drive into the far corner, cementing a perfect start for the Socceroos in a heavily contested Group D.
Goals: Australia: Irankunda 26 minutes, Metcalfe 74 minutes.
Yellow Cards: Australia: None. Türkiye: Yunus Akgün 85 minutes.
HAITI 0-1 SCOTLAND: McGINN FIRES TARTAN ARMY TO HISTORIC VICTORY
Scotland celebrated a triumphant return to the world stage by edging out a physical Haiti side 1-0 at the packed Boston Stadium, registering their first global finals victory in 36 years.
Backed by an overwhelming majority of Scottish supporters, Steve Clarke's team dictated the early tempo and came agonizingly close when Scott McTominay rattled the framework from an Andrew Robertson cross. The decisive moment arrived in the 27th minute when Aston Villa captain John McGinn collected a pass from Lawrence Shankland and unleashed a powerful shot that took a double deflection before beating Haitian keeper Johny Placide. Haiti showcased dangerous attacking pace through Frantzdy Pierrot, but lacked clinical execution in the final third, leaving Scotland to safely defend their advantage and secure maximum points in Group C.
Goals: Scotland: John McGinn 27 minutes.
Yellow Cards: Haiti: Jean-Ricner Bellegarde 38 minutes. Scotland: Aaron Hickey 45, Findlay Curtis 90, Kenny McLean 90+4 minutes.
DAY 3 MATCH SUMMARY
Qatar 1-1 Switzerland: Miro Muheim OG 90+4. Switzerland: Embolo 16 penalty. No red cards. Qatar bag their first ever World Cup point via a late injury-time equalizer.
Brazil 1-1 Morocco: Vinícius Júnior 32. Morocco: Saibari 21. No red cards. Two tournament heavyweights split points after stunning individual goals.
Australia 2-0 Türkiye: Irankunda 26, Metcalfe 74. No red cards. Socceroos rely on defensive brilliance and clinical counterattacks to brush aside the Turkish challenge.
Haiti 0-1 Scotland: McGinn 27. No red cards. John McGinn's deflected strike gives Scotland their first World Cup win since 1990.
HOW TO WATCH FIFA WORLD CUP 2026 LIVE IN INDIA
Television: All matches are available on Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2, and Unite8 Sports 2 HD channels.
Streaming: Zee5
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