/FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 4 schedule: How to watch Germany vs Curaçao, Netherlands vs Japan, Ivory Coast vs Ecuador and Sweden vs Tunisia live in India

Sunday, June 14 brings another thrilling day of FIFA World Cup 2026 action, with four compelling fixtures spread across venues in the United States and Mexico. Here is everything Indian fans need to know to catch all the action live.
Today's FIFA World Cup 2026 Fixtures With IST Timings
TODAY'S FIFA WORLD CUP 2026 SCHEDULE WITH IST TIMINGS
Group E: Germany vs Curaçao, Houston Stadium, kickoff at 10:30 PM IST (Sunday June 14)
Group F: Netherlands vs Japan, Dallas Stadium, kickoff at 1:30 AM IST (Monday June 15)
Group E: Ivory Coast vs Ecuador, Philadelphia Stadium, kickoff at 4:30 AM IST (Monday June 15)
Group F: Sweden vs Tunisia, Monterrey Stadium, kickoff at 7:30 AM IST (Monday June 15)
How to Watch FIFA World Cup 2026 Live in India
All four matches are available on live television on Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2 and Unite8 Sports 2 HD. For digital streaming, every FIFA World Cup 2026 fixture can be watched live on the ZEE5 app and its official website, though a premium subscription is required to access live coverage.
Germany vs Curaçao, Group E, Houston Stadium, 10:30 PM IST
Germany open their 2026 World Cup campaign against tournament debutants Curaçao in what promises to be a landmark occasion. The European heavyweights enter under considerable pressure to make amends for previous tournament disappointments, bringing with them a squad that blends experienced campaigners with sharp, clinical young attackers. Curaçao arrive on football's grandest stage with nothing to lose, and will look to cause problems for the German machine through a fearless, high-energy defensive approach.
Netherlands vs Japan, Group F, Dallas Stadium, 1:30 AM IST
The most eagerly anticipated tactical contest of Day 4 sees the Netherlands square off against Japan in Dallas. With both sides widely considered strong favorites to advance from Group F, this encounter carries significant weight in determining who finishes at the top of the group. The Dutch bring their characteristic fluid, possession-driven game backed by a reliable defensive structure, but face a Japan side built on explosive counter-attacking football, relentless pressing, and a well-documented recent history of toppling elite European opposition on the World Cup stage.
Ivory Coast vs Ecuador, Group E, Philadelphia Stadium, 4:30 AM IST
A fiercely contested and physical battle is in prospect as Ivory Coast and Ecuador meet in Philadelphia. Both teams view this fixture as effectively a must-win if they are to carve out a realistic path to the knockout rounds. Ivory Coast bring a potent combination of physical power and technical quality in the attacking third, while Ecuador arrive as one of the tournament's most dangerous dark horses, armed with an aggressive high-pressing approach and electric wide players. The result is a fixture that could go any way.
Sweden vs Tunisia, Group F, Monterrey Stadium, 7:30 AM IST
Day 4 concludes in Mexico as Sweden and Tunisia meet in a pivotal Group F clash at the Monterrey Stadium. Sweden come in with their familiar strengths: tactical discipline, deadly delivery from set pieces, and a well-drilled collective structure. Tunisia counter with a fiercely competitive, defensively organised style that has historically made them a stubborn proposition for European sides. It sets up a fascinating tactical battle to close out an action-packed day of World Cup football.
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