/FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 4: Sweden thrash Tunisia 5-1, Kai Havertz fires Germany to Historic Record, Japan holds Netherlands to draw - Here's what you missed

The FIFA World Cup 2026 delivered another action-packed day as Germany created tournament history with a seven-goal demolition of Curacao, Japan fought back twice to earn a draw against the Netherlands, Sweden made a commanding start to their campaign, and Ivory Coast left it late to defeat Ecuador.
Here is everything you may have missed from Day 4 of the FIFA World Cup 2026:
Germany opened their World Cup campaign in emphatic fashion with a 7-1 victory over tournament debutants Curacao in Houston.
Felix Nmecha gave Germany an early lead before Livano Comenencia briefly levelled for Curacao. However, Nico Schlotterbeck and Kai Havertz restored Germany's control before half-time.
The second half turned into a one-sided affair as Jamal Musiala, Nathaniel Brown and Deniz Undav added to the tally before Havertz struck again late in the game.
The result also saw Germany become the highest-scoring team in FIFA World Cup history. Entering the match on 232 goals, the seven-goal haul took their overall tally to 239, moving them past Brazil's previous record of 238.
Japan showed tremendous resilience to secure a 2-2 draw against the Netherlands in Arlington, Texas.
After a goalless first half, Virgil van Dijk opened the scoring with a powerful header in the 50th minute. Japan responded six minutes later through Nakamura following excellent work from Takefusa Kubo.
The Dutch regained the lead when Crysencio Summerville cut inside and found the bottom corner in the 63rd minute. However, Japan had the final say as substitute Koki Ogawa headed home from a Junya Ito corner in the 88th minute to rescue a valuable point.
The draw leaves Group F finely balanced after the opening round of fixtures.
Ivory Coast needed a late moment of brilliance from Amad Diallo to beat Ecuador 1-0 in Philadelphia.
The contest remained open throughout, with Ecuador repeatedly coming close and striking the woodwork on several occasions. Enner Valencia missed the visitors' best opportunity of the first half, while Alan Minda and John Yeboah were also denied by the frame of the goal.
Ivory Coast gradually grew into the game through the direct running of Yan Diomande and came closest when Sepe Elye Wahi's effort hit the woodwork.
The breakthrough finally arrived in stoppage time as Wilfried Singo's low delivery found Amad Diallo, who calmly slotted into the bottom corner to secure all three points.
Sweden made a flying start to their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign with a commanding 5-1 victory over Tunisia in Monterrey to move top of Group F.
Yasin Ayari opened the scoring with a stunning strike from the edge of the box before Alexander Isak doubled the lead with a low finish after being set up by Viktor Gyokeres. Tunisia pulled one back before the break when Omar Rekik headed home from Hannibal Mejbri's cross to make it 2-1.
The Swedes took complete control after the restart. Isak turned provider by assisting Gyokeres, while substitute Mattias Svanberg slid home shortly after coming on to extend the lead. Ayari then capped off a memorable evening with another brilliant long-range effort late in the game.
The result leaves Graham Potter's side in an excellent position in Group F after the Netherlands and Japan played out a 2-2 draw earlier in the day.
It was Ayari's special night, he was one of the standout performers of the day, scoring twice against the country of his family roots and helping Sweden secure a statement opening victory.
Germany 7-1 Curacao
Netherlands 2-2 Japan
Ivory Coast 1-0 Ecuador
Sweden 5-1 Tunisia
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