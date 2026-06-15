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  • /FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 4: Sweden thrash Tunisia 5-1, Kai Havertz fires Germany to Historic Record, Japan holds Netherlands to draw - Here's what you missed

FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 4: Sweden thrash Tunisia 5-1, Kai Havertz fires Germany to Historic Record, Japan holds Netherlands to draw - Here's what you missed

Sweden thrashed Tunisia 5-1 to cap off an action-packed Day 4 of the FIFA World Cup 2026, while Germany rewrote history with a record-breaking 7-1 win over Curacao. Japan twice came from behind to earn a dramatic 2-2 draw against the Netherlands, adding more late drama to the tournament.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Jun 15, 2026, 09:57 AM IST|Updated: Jun 15, 2026, 10:03 AM IST
FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 4: Sweden thrash Tunisia 5-1, Kai Havertz fires Germany to Historic Record, Japan holds Netherlands to draw - Here's what you missed
Image Credit: Pic Credits: (X/ Screengrab)

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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