/FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 5: Iran draw New Zealand 2-2; Vozinha's heroics help Cape Verde hold Spain as Egypt and Saudi Arabia secure big results - Here's what you may have missed

The FIFA World Cup 2026 continued to deliver action-packed drama on Day 5, with tournament debutants Cape Verde scripting history against Spain, while Egypt and Saudi Arabia claimed impressive draws against European and South American heavyweights, respectively.
Cape Verde announced themselves on the biggest stage in world football with a remarkable 0-0 draw against Spain at the Mercedes-Benz Arena, in what is being described as one of the biggest upsets in FIFA World Cup history.
The match was expected to revolve around Spain's 18-year-old sensation Lamine Yamal, who made his FIFA World Cup debut. Instead, it was Cape Verde's veteran goalkeeper Vozinha who stole the limelight. The 40-year-old produced a masterclass between the posts, making seven crucial saves to frustrate Spain's star-studded attack and earn the Player of the Match award.
Iran showed tremendous character to rescue a 2-2 draw against New Zealand in their Group G opener at Los Angeles Stadium.
New Zealand twice went ahead through Elijah Just, who scored both goals for the All Whites. However, Iran responded on both occasions.
Veteran defender Ramin Rezaeian restored parity after the first setback before Mohammad Mohebi's superb second-half header secured a hard-earned point for Team Melli.
The encounter was played against the backdrop of political tensions and protests surrounding Iran's participation in the tournament, but the players remained focused on the task at hand to secure a valuable result. The draw means all four teams in Group G are level on one point after Belgium and Egypt also shared the spoils earlier in the day.
Egypt produced one of their most disciplined performances on the World Cup stage to hold Belgium to a 1-1 draw in Seattle.
The Pharaohs opened the scoring in the 19th minute when Mohamed Salah, celebrating his 34th birthday, delivered a perfectly weighted pass for Emam Ashour, who finished confidently past Thibaut Courtois.
Belgium dominated possession for long periods and came close through Kevin De Bruyne, whose effort struck the woodwork in the first half. The Red Devils eventually found an equaliser in the 65th minute after Romelu Lukaku's introduction changed the game. The striker's dangerous ball into the box forced an unfortunate own goal from Mohamed Hany.
Despite Belgium's sustained pressure, Egypt defended resolutely and earned a deserved point that leaves Group G finely poised.
Saudi Arabia once again showcased their giant-killing credentials by securing a 1-1 draw against two-time world champions Uruguay in Miami.
The Green Falcons took a surprise lead just before half-time when Abdulelah Al-Amri reacted quickest to convert a rebound after Fernando Muslera had parried the initial effort.
Uruguay dominated the second half and piled pressure on the Saudi defence, but goalkeeper Mohammed Al-Owais produced a string of impressive saves to keep his side in front.
The South Americans eventually levelled the contest in the 80th minute when Maximiliano Araujo pounced on a loose ball inside the penalty area and fired home.
Uruguay pushed for a winner in the closing stages, but Saudi Arabia held firm to secure a potentially crucial point in Group H.
Spain 0-0 Cape Verde
Iran 2-2 New Zealand
Belgium 1-1 Egypt
Saudi Arabia 1-1 Uruguay
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