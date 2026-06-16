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  • /FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 5: Iran draw New Zealand 2-2; Vozinha's heroics help Cape Verde hold Spain as Egypt and Saudi Arabia secure big results - Here's what you may have missed

FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 5: Iran draw New Zealand 2-2; Vozinha's heroics help Cape Verde hold Spain as Egypt and Saudi Arabia secure big results - Here's what you may have missed

Iran fought back twice to secure a 2-2 draw against New Zealand, while veteran goalkeeper Vozinha inspired World Cup debutants Cape Verde to a historic goalless draw against Spain. Egypt and Saudi Arabia also produced impressive performances, holding Belgium and Uruguay respectively to keep their qualification hopes alive.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Jun 16, 2026, 10:20 AM IST|Updated: Jun 16, 2026, 10:20 AM IST
FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 5: Iran draw New Zealand 2-2; Vozinha's heroics help Cape Verde hold Spain as Egypt and Saudi Arabia secure big results - Here's what you may have missed
Image Credit: Pic Credits: (X/ Screengrab)

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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