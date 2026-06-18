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FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 7: Portugal held 1-1 by DR Congo, England beat Croatia 4-2, Ghana stun Panama late

The seventh day of the FIFA World Cup 2026 on Wednesday, June 17, delivered highly unexpected outcomes. A star studded Portugal squad captained by Cristiano Ronaldo was held to a 1-1 draw by underdog competitors DR Congo in a true David versus Goliath showdown

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Jun 18, 2026, 11:48 AM IST|Updated: Jun 18, 2026, 11:48 AM IST
FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 7: Portugal held 1-1 by DR Congo, England beat Croatia 4-2, Ghana stun Panama late
Image Credit: Credits - IANS

About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

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