/FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 7: Portugal held 1-1 by DR Congo, England beat Croatia 4-2, Ghana stun Panama late

The seventh day of FIFA World Cup 2026 action delivered a genuine shock as Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal were pegged back by DR Congo, while England announced themselves as serious contenders with a four-goal showing against Croatia and Ghana snatched a last-gasp win over Panama.
PORTUGAL 1-1 DR CONGO: MINNOWS HOLD THE FAVOURITES
Houston Stadium played host to a contest billed as a David-versus-Goliath encounter, with Portugal walking in as overwhelming favourites in what is widely expected to be Ronaldo's final World Cup appearance. The European side made the perfect start, with Joao Neves putting them ahead inside the opening six minutes. DR Congo, a nation currently grappling with an Ebola outbreak at home, refused to fold, and their resilience paid off when Yoane Wissa drew them level deep into first-half stoppage time, in the 45+5th minute.
The second half produced no further goals, leaving Portugal frustrated despite dominating the ball, holding 75 percent possession across the match. The gulf in styles was reflected in the passing numbers too: Portugal strung together 769 passes at 93 percent accuracy, against DR Congo's far more modest 222 passes completed at 81 percent accuracy, a testament to how doggedly the underdogs competed against one of football's giants.
ENGLAND 4-2 CROATIA: KANE BRACE FUELS FAST START
At Dallas Stadium, England served notice of their attacking intent right from the off. Harry Kane opened the scoring in the 12th minute from the penalty spot, only for Croatia to respond roughly half an hour later through Martin Baturina in the 36th minute. Kane restored England's lead in the 42nd minute, but Croatia found another leveller in stoppage time before the break, with Petar Musa scoring in the 45+5th minute to send the sides in level at the interval.
England turned things up after the restart. Jude Bellingham put them back in front in the 47th minute, and Marcus Rashford added a fourth in the 85th minute to put the game beyond Croatia's reach, with the Three Lions closing out a statement-making 4-2 win to open their campaign.
GHANA 1-0 PANAMA: YIRENKYI STRIKES IN STOPPAGE TIME
Toronto Stadium in Canada looked set to deliver a goalless stalemate between Ghana and Panama until the very last moments, when Caleb Yirenkyi broke the deadlock five minutes into injury time. The breakthrough could carry real significance for Ghana's knockout hopes, particularly given Croatia's defeat earlier in the day, as the group picture begins to take shape.
COLOMBIA 3-1 UZBEKISTAN: COLOMBIANS TOO CLINICAL FOR DEBUTANTS
In the day's other Group K fixture, Colombia got their campaign underway with a 3-1 win over Uzbekistan at the Estadio Azteca in Mexico City. Uzbekistan, appearing at a World Cup finals for the first time in their history under manager Fabio Cannavaro, fought hard but couldn't match Colombia's quality in front of goal.
The opening goal arrived in the 40th minute, when Luis Diaz floated a clever ball into the box for Daniel Munoz to meet with a volleyed finish. Abbosbek Fayzullaev briefly troubled the Colombians with a goal of his own in the 60th minute, but further strikes from Diaz in the 65th minute and Jaminton Campaz deep into stoppage time, in the 90+9th minute, secured the win for the South Americans.
DAY 7 MATCH SUMMARY:
Portugal 1-1 DR Congo: Neves 6, Wissa 45+5. Portugal's 75% possession and superior passing numbers couldn't break down a determined DR Congo.
England 4-2 Croatia: Kane 12 (pen), 42, Bellingham 47, Rashford 85. Croatia: Baturina 36, Musa 45+5. England open campaign with attacking statement.
Ghana 1-0 Panama: Yirenkyi 90+5. Late winner keeps Ghana's knockout hopes alive after Croatia's defeat.
Colombia 3-1 Uzbekistan: Munoz 40, Diaz 65, Campaz 90+9. Uzbekistan: Fayzullaev 60. Uzbekistan's World Cup debut ends in defeat at the Estadio Azteca.
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