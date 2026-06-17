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FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 7 schedule: How to watch Ronaldo's Portugal vs DR Congo, England vs Croatia, Ghana vs Panama and Uzbekistan vs Colombia live in India

Wednesday, June 17 brings another action packed day of FIFA World Cup 2026 football, with four fixtures spread across venues in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Here is everything Indian fans need to know to catch all the action live.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Jun 17, 2026, 01:30 PM IST|Updated: Jun 17, 2026, 01:30 PM IST
FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 7 schedule: How to watch Ronaldo's Portugal vs DR Congo, England vs Croatia, Ghana vs Panama and Uzbekistan vs Colombia live in India
Image Credit: Credits - X

About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

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