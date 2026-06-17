/FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 7 schedule: How to watch Ronaldo's Portugal vs DR Congo, England vs Croatia, Ghana vs Panama and Uzbekistan vs Colombia live in India

Wednesday, June 17 brings another action packed day of FIFA World Cup 2026 football, with four fixtures spread across venues in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Here is everything Indian fans need to know to catch all the action live.
Today's FIFA World Cup 2026 Fixtures With IST Timings
Group K: Portugal vs DR Congo, Houston Stadium, kickoff at 10:30 PM IST (Wednesday June 17)
Group L: England vs Croatia, Dallas Stadium, kickoff at 1:30 AM IST (Thursday June 18)
Group L: Ghana vs Panama, Toronto Stadium, kickoff at 4:30 AM IST (Thursday June 18)
Group K: Uzbekistan vs Colombia, Mexico City Stadium, kickoff at 7:30 AM IST (Thursday June 18)
How to Watch FIFA World Cup 2026 Live in India
All four matches are available on live television on Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2 and Unite8 Sports 2 HD. For digital streaming, every FIFA World Cup 2026 fixture can be watched live on the ZEE5 app and its official website, though a premium subscription is required to access live coverage.
Portugal vs DR Congo, Group K, Houston Stadium, 10:30 PM IST
Portugal begin their 2026 World Cup campaign against DR Congo in Houston in a fixture the European side will be expected to control from start to finish. Cristiano Ronaldo headlines a Portuguese squad that blends seasoned international quality with dynamic attacking talent across the front line. DR Congo arrive at their first World Cup appearance with little pressure and everything to gain, and will look to frustrate Portugal through disciplined defending and quick transitions on the counter.
England vs Croatia, Group L, Dallas Stadium, 1:30 AM IST
One of the most intriguing fixtures of the day sees England take on Croatia in Dallas, a repeat of a rivalry that has produced memorable World Cup moments in recent tournaments. England arrive with a deep, talented squad and ambitions of going all the way, while Croatia, even with key veterans further along in their careers, remain a side capable of grinding out results against bigger names through experience, organisation and tactical know how.
Ghana vs Panama, Group L, Toronto Stadium, 4:30 AM IST
Ghana and Panama meet in Toronto in a fixture both sides will see as a genuine opportunity to pick up an early win and boost their chances of advancing from Group L. Ghana bring athleticism and flair in the final third, while Panama have built a reputation as a well organised, hard working unit capable of springing surprises against more fancied opposition.
Uzbekistan vs Colombia, Group K, Mexico City Stadium, 7:30 AM IST
Day 7 concludes in Mexico City as Uzbekistan make their World Cup debut against Colombia in a fascinating Group K clash. Uzbekistan arrive with nothing to lose on their first ever appearance at the tournament, while Colombia bring a blend of pace, flair and individual quality in attack, aiming to start their campaign with the kind of statement win their squad is capable of delivering.
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