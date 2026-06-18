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FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 8 schedule: 4 matches, endless drama, you just cant's miss it 'Poora India Watchega'

Thursday, June 18, brings another blockbuster slate of football as the FIFA World Cup 2026 rolls into Day 8.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 18, 2026, 12:54 PM IST|Updated: Jun 18, 2026, 12:55 PM IST
FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 8 schedule: 4 matches, endless drama, you just cant's miss it 'Poora India Watchega'
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