/FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 8 schedule: 4 matches, endless drama, you just cant's miss it 'Poora India Watchega'

Thursday, June 18, brings another blockbuster slate of football as the FIFA World Cup 2026 rolls into Day 8. For fans following the action on Indian Standard Time (IST), the day features a unique crossover: three high stakes matches from Groups K and L wrapped up early this morning, setting the stage for a massive lineup of upcoming fixtures tonight and early tomorrow morning, including heavyweights Mexico and South Korea.
RECAP: EARLY MORNING RESULTS (IST)
England 4-2 Croatia (Group L): Thomas Tuchel's England side kickstarted their campaign in spectacular fashion in Dallas, securing a dominant, high scoring victory driven by a magnificent Harry Kane brace alongside strikes from Jude Bellingham and Marcus Rashford.
Ghana 1-0 Panama (Group L): A tense battle in Toronto looked destined for a goalless draw until Caleb Yirenkyi became the hero for Ghana, netting a dramatic winner five minutes into stoppage time to claim three vital points.
Colombia 3-1 Uzbekistan (Group K): Colombia took absolute control of their group in Mexico City, spoiling Uzbekistan's tournament debut with clinical goals from Daniel Munoz, Luis Diaz, and Jaminton Campaz.
UPCOMING FIXTURES WITH IST TIMINGS
CZECHIA VS SOUTH AFRICA (GROUP A)
Venue: Atlanta Stadium (Mercedes Benz Stadium), Georgia, USA
Kickoff: Thursday, June 18 at 9:30 PM IST (12:00 PM Local Time)
Both Czechia and South Africa head into this crucial Group A encounter with immense pressure on their shoulders. After dropping critical points in their respective opening matches, both squads are desperate for a victory to keep their knockout stage qualifications alive, setting up a high intensity tactical battle in Atlanta.
SWITZERLAND VS BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA (GROUP B)
Venue: Group Stage Venue
Kickoff: Friday, June 19 at 12:30 AM IST (Tonight Early Morning)
An all European clash highlights the opening of Group B action as Switzerland take on Bosnia and Herzegovina. The Swiss will lean on their tournament experience and defensive organization, while Bosnia and Herzegovina bring a physical, technical style looking to secure a vital opening match statement.
CANADA VS QATAR (GROUP B)
Venue: Group Stage Venue
Kickoff: Friday, June 19 at 3:30 AM IST (Tonight Early Morning)
Co hosts Canada look to exploit their home continent advantage as they face Qatar in an intriguing cross continental Group B showdown. Canada's blistering pace and dynamic transitions will test a highly disciplined, well drilled Qatar squad that thrives on structured counter attacks.
MEXICO VS SOUTH KOREA (GROUP A)
Venue: Group Stage Venue
Kickoff: Friday, June 19 at 6:30 AM IST (Tonight Early Morning)
Day 8 wraps up with a blockbuster Group A encounter as co hosts Mexico collide with South Korea. Playing in front of a passionate home crowd, Mexico's flair and technical brilliance will go head to head with South Korea's legendary work rate, relentless pressing, and clinical attacking speed.
HOW TO WATCH FIFA WORLD CUP 2026 LIVE IN INDIA
Television: Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2 and Unite8 Sports 2 HD.
Digital Streaming: ZEE5 app and official website. Premium subscription required.
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