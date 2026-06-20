/FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 9 round up: USA beat Australia to advance to round of 32, Brazil come alive in time, Paraguay stun Türkiye

Day 9 of the FIFA World Cup 2026, played on Friday, June 19, turned into a defining night for several sides chasing a place in the Round of 32, with co-hosts USA all but confirming their progress, five-time champions Brazil finally finding their rhythm, Morocco continuing their strong run in Group C, and Paraguay producing a famous win over Türkiye despite playing the entire second half with ten men.
Here's a full breakdown of how each game unfolded.
USA Beat Australia 2-0 to Move Closer to Knockout Qualification
Played at Seattle Stadium, USA took the lead courtesy of an own goal from Australia's Cameron Burgess in the 11th minute. Australia managed to keep things tight from there, but Alex Freeman doubled the hosts' advantage just before the break in the 43rd minute.
No further goals followed, and USA closed out a 2-0 win that secured their second victory of the tournament and all but guaranteed their place in the knockout rounds.
The co-hosts dominated across the board, holding 63 percent possession compared to Australia's 37 percent, while completing 494 passes at 87 percent accuracy against Australia's 249 passes at 77 percent accuracy.
Morocco Edge Scotland to Strengthen Grip on Group C
At Boston Stadium, Scotland suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat to Morocco that dropped them to third in the group.
Ismael Saibari put the Atlas Lions ahead inside the second minute, and that early strike proved enough to separate the sides.
Possession was split 60-40 in Morocco's favour, while their superior passing — 666 attempts at 91 percent accuracy compared to Scotland's 441 at 87 percent — played a major role in the result.
Brazil Return to Winning Ways With Convincing Haiti Victory
After being held to a draw by Morocco in their opening match, Brazil needed a response and delivered one in style. Matheus Cunha struck twice in the 23rd and 36th minutes to put Brazil firmly in control before Vinicius Junior added a third deep into first-half stoppage time. Neither side scored after the interval, but the 3-0 victory was enough to send Brazil to the top of Group C with four points from two matches.
Paraguay Hold Off Türkiye After Early Goal and Red Card Drama
In a dramatic Group D encounter at San Francisco Bay Area Stadium, Paraguay struck inside the opening minute through Matías Galarza, whose goal after just 64 seconds stands as the fastest of the tournament so far. Paraguay's task became significantly harder when winger Miguel Almirón was sent off in first-half stoppage time for violating FIFA's anti-discrimination Vini Jr Rule during a confrontation with Mert Müldür. Despite playing the entire second half with ten men, Paraguay held firm under relentless pressure to secure all three points.
Türkiye dominated possession with around 78 percent of the ball and registered 33 shots, hitting the crossbar once, but could not find a breakthrough against Paraguay's resilient defence.
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