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FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 9 round up: USA beat Australia to advance to round of 32, Brazil come alive in time, Paraguay stun Türkiye

Day 9 of the FIFA World Cup 2026, played on Friday, June 19, turned into a defining night for several sides chasing a place in the Round of 32, with co-hosts USA all but confirming their progress, five-time champions Brazil finally finding their rhythm.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Jun 20, 2026, 10:57 AM IST|Updated: Jun 20, 2026, 11:00 AM IST
FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 9 round up: USA beat Australia to advance to round of 32, Brazil come alive in time, Paraguay stun Türkiye
Image Credit: Credits - IANS

About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

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