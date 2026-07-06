FIFA World Cup 2026: A highly unusual disciplinary decision at the FIFA World Cup 2026 has become one of the tournament's biggest talking points after US forward Folarin Balogun was cleared to play in the round-of-16 despite receiving a red card in his team's victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina. The decision has surprised many because World Cup rules say a player who gets a red card must miss the next match, with no right to appeal.
But Balogun, who has scored three goals and is the United States' leading scorer in the tournament, has now been declared eligible to take on Belgium in the last-16 encounter on Monday (July 6).
Across World Cup history, 189 red cards have been issued and only two players have escaped serving a suspension. The first instance dates back to the 1962 tournament when Brazil's Garrincha played in the final after being sent off in the semi-final against Chile. However, disciplinary rules at the time were different. Suspensions were determined later by FIFA officials rather than being automatic. That decision too had faced allegations of political influence.
The latest case has become even more controversial because, according to CBS News, Balogun's reinstatement followed a phone conversation between US President Donald Trump and FIFA President Gianni Infantino, during which the suspension was reportedly discussed. Some believe politics may have influenced FIFA's decision, especially because the United States is co-hosting the tournament.
The FIFA did not provide any detailed reason for lifting the suspension. Its statement referred to Article 27 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code, which allows the governing body to suspend a punishment either fully or partially. Critics argue that the rule gives football’s world governing body discretion, while no explanation was offered for why it was applied in Balogun's case.
The document also raises confusion. FIFA regulations say serious foul play should normally lead to at least a two-match ban. But Balogun's one-match suspension was later lifted altogether. FIFA has not publicly explained why the usual disciplinary guidelines were not followed in this case.
When clarifications were sought, the journalists were referred to an earlier disciplinary decision involving Cristiano Ronaldo. His red card came during a World Cup qualifying match rather than at the tournament. FIFA had publicly explained that part of his suspension was suspended after considering his otherwise clean disciplinary record over 225 international appearances. No comparable explanation has been offered for Balogun.
Reacting to the decision, the Belgian Football Association said it was “surprised” that Balogun had been cleared to play and argued that tournament rules state that any player sent off is automatically suspended for the following match.
The association said that FIFA had relied on its disciplinary code to bypass the competition's regulations. Belgium Head Coach Rudi Garcia said, “I didn't know FIFA had changed July 5 into April 1, April Fool's Day."
He added, "We are not defending a national team or a federation, we are defending football."
Some reports say Balogun was harshly punished because the challenge appeared accidental. His foot caught Bosnia defender Tarik Muharemovic's ankle. But under football's rules, referees judge the result of the challenge, not whether the player intended to cause harm.
If the FIFA is prepared to suspend automatic punishments in such cases, coaches may now cite Balogun's example whenever their own players receive red cards in similar situations. That possibility has led many observers to wonder whether a new disciplinary precedent has been established.
Balogun's dismissal caused widespread criticism in the United States, where commentators argued he had effectively been punished twice by missing the final 27 minutes of the Bosnia match and then facing suspension for the next game.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the United States had been "hurt by the red card" and called for an appeal process. The White House World Cup Task Force Executive Director Andrew Giuliani and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick were, according to reports, in contact with the FIFA over the matter. CBS News reported that Trump personally spoke with Infantino before FIFA's disciplinary committee reviewed the case.
Later, the US president thanked FIFA on Truth Social for reversing “a great injustice”.
The FIFA already faces scrutiny over allegations involving Infantino's relationship with Trump, including claims that he breached the organisation's political neutrality rules.
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