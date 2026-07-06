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FIFA World Cup 2026: Did Trump help overturn US player Folarin Balogun's red card? Why the decision is under fire

Belgium has challenged FIFA's interpretation of its own rules over the case. The controversy has led to debate over fairness and consistency in World Cup disciplinary decisions.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Tarique Anwar
Published: Jul 07, 2026, 01:35 AM IST|Updated: Jul 07, 2026, 01:35 AM IST
FIFA World Cup 2026: Did Trump help overturn US player Folarin Balogun's red card? Why the decision is under fire
Image Credit: US President Donald Trump (L) and Folarin Balogun (R). (Photos: Reuters and Instagram/@balogun)

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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