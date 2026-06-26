/FIFA World Cup 2026: Ecuador 2-1 Germany – Plata seals stunning comeback in New Jersey

FIFA World Cup 2026: Coming from behind to beat Germany 2-1 in a tense and fast-paced Group E encounter in New Jersey, Ecuador secured one of their most memorable wins on FIFA World Cup stage. Gonzalo Plata scored a late winner after Ecuador’s second-half surge flipped the match, with Germany left chasing the game in the closing minutes.
The game ended with Ecuador holding on under pressure as seven minutes of added time were announced. Germany pushed forward with urgency, but Ecuador managed the final stretch with composure, protected possession and denied openings. When the final whistle went, Ecuador’s bench and fans reacted right away, fully aware of what the result meant in the group standings.
Germany began the match with intent and continued their strong tournament form. Their early goal, scored in just 1:49, set the tone and added to their reputation for fast starts. It also became one of their fastest goals in World Cup history.
Ecuador responded gradually and tried to settle into rhythm after the early setback. Led by Kai Havertz and supported by Leroy Sané and Florian Wirtz, Germany’s attack kept Ecuador under pressure in the opening half. Despite that, Ecuador kept themselves in the contest and looked for chances on quick counterattacks.
By halftime, Germany were ahead in control, but Ecuador had shown enough to suggest they would not easily fade away.
The match changed pace after the restart. Ecuador moved higher up the pitch and sent more players forward, while Germany slowed the game down and tried to hold on to their lead.
A major turning point came in the 46th minute when Germany were awarded a penalty after Kai Havertz went down under a challenge from Joel Ordóñez. However, the referee was sent to the monitor after VAR intervention.
Following review, the decision was overturned after it was judged that there had been a foul on Piero Hincapié earlier in the move. The penalty was ruled out, and Ecuador escaped a major setback.
That moment lifted Ecuador, who started to build momentum through wide runs and sharper passing. Germany were still dangerous on the break, but Ecuador began to find space in attacking areas.
Substitutions came in as the game opened up and the tempo picked up. Germany introduced Deniz Undav and Malick Thiaw, while Ecuador brought in fresh legs to maintain energy on the flanks. Undav, who had made an impact earlier in the tournament with decisive contributions from the bench, was again expected to influence the game.
Chances came at both ends. Ecuador came close when a defensive mix-up between Manuel Neuer and Jonathan Tah almost gifted them a goal, but the final touch was not cleanly taken. Germany responded fast, with Raum and Wirtz involved in moves that tested Ecuador’s backline.
At 67 minutes, a hydration break gave both teams a short pause, but the momentum was unpredictable. Ecuador continued to press forward, sensing that Germany were no longer fully in control.
The breakthrough came in the 76th minute. From a corner, the ball dropped into a crowded penalty area and created confusion inside the box. The ball flicked off Rodríguez at the near post and fell to Gonzalo Plata, who reacted quickly and lifted his effort into the roof of the net in front of Manuel Neuer.
Ecuador’s bench and fans reacted straight away after the goal. The game had flipped after a tough start for them. Germany threw everything forward in the closing stages, sending in crosses and shots, but Ecuador held firm at the back and did not let their structure break down. A few half-chances, including a tight-angle effort from Undav, failed to trouble the scoreline in a meaningful way.
The closing stages saw Ecuador pinned back, defending in numbers while Germany searched for an equaliser. Raum delivered repeated crosses, but Ecuador was organised and cleared their lines when needed.
As the clock moved into stoppage time, Ecuador looked to keep possession whenever possible. Germany’s final attempts lacked precision, and the chances that did come were either blocked or off target.
When the referee blew the final whistle after seven minutes of added time, Ecuador reacted with joy and rewarded for their fighting display and sharp finishing. Meanwhile, Germany were left thinking about the chances they could not take in either half.
The result changes the picture in Group E. Ecuador now have a solid base going forward, while Germany go into their remaining matches needing a stronger response.
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