Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Other Sports
  • /FIFA World Cup 2026: Ecuador hit the bar three times… then lost it in 90th minute to Ivory Coast

FIFA World Cup 2026: Ecuador hit the bar three times… then lost it in 90th minute to Ivory Coast

The game never settled into a slow rhythm. Ecuador started with more of the ball and pushed Ivory Coast deep, but their finishing let them down early.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Tarique Anwar
Published: Jun 15, 2026, 06:57 AM IST|Updated: Jun 15, 2026, 07:02 AM IST
FIFA World Cup 2026: Ecuador hit the bar three times… then lost it in 90th minute to Ivory Coast
Image Credit: Ivory Coast&#039;s Amad Diallo celebrates after the match. (Photo: Reuters)

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Latest OTT and theatrical releases this week (June 15 to June 21, 2026)
Latest OTT releases4 min ago
2
FIFA World Cup 20266 min ago
3
US Iran Peace Deal13 min ago
4
tarot card reading today34 min ago
5
Numerology horoscope today39 min ago