/FIFA World Cup 2026: Ecuador hit the bar three times… then lost it in 90th minute to Ivory Coast

FIFA World Cup 2026: Ivory Coast edged past Ecuador 1-0 in a match that was open right until the final moments, decided by a late finish from Amad Diallo after both sides had spent most of the night hitting the woodwork and missing clear chances.
The game never settled into a slow rhythm. Ecuador started with more of the ball and pushed Ivory Coast deep, but their finishing let them down early.
Enner Valencia had the clearest opening in the first half when a low cross left him with the goal at his mercy, only for him to slip at the moment of contact and send his shot over. The moment summed up Ecuador’s evening in front of goal, with several more chances drifting just wide or being blocked at the last touch.
Ivory Coast responded through quick transitions, with Yan Diomande repeatedly causing problems down the right side. One early move set up a chance for Sepe Elye Wahi, who could not beat the keeper. Franck Kessié also tested the defence from distance, while Nicolas Pépé was denied in a crowded box. The first half ended level, but not without drama.
The clearest pattern of the match came from both teams striking the frame of the goal. Ecuador hit the bar multiple times, including efforts from Alan Minda and John Yeboah. One attempt was described as “OFF THE BAR AGAIN!” as Ecuador’s bench became increasingly frustrated.
Ivory Coast also joined the list of near-misses after Wahi’s first-time effort came back off the woodwork in the second half.
The second half opened at high speed. Gonzalo Plata and Valencia combined to create another big Ecuador chance, with a shot that again looked destined for goal before brushing the side netting.
At the other end, Diomande continued to drive forward, setting the tone for Ivory Coast’s attacking spells. His direct runs forced Ecuador into repeated fouls and defensive resets.
As the game wore on, substitutions changed the flow. Amad Diallo was introduced for Ivory Coast and immediately added sharpness on the right side. Ecuador also made changes, including the withdrawal of Enner Valencia, a decision that caught attention given the need for a goal.
The breakthrough finally came deep into stoppage time. Wilfried Singo started the move on the right, pushing forward before delivering a low ball into the edge of the box. It fell perfectly for Amad, who opened his body and guided a controlled finish into the bottom corner.
Ecuador pushed forward in the final seconds, winning a corner, but Ivory Coast held firm to close out the win. The final whistle confirmed a hard-fought 1-0 result, built on patience, defensive discipline and one moment of calm finishing when it mattered most.
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