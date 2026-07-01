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FIFA World Cup 2026: Ecuador lodge complaint to FIFA over Mexican fans hotel fireworks before Round of 32 clash

Ecuador Football Federation (FEF) has reached out to the governing body, FIFA, to voice its concerns over the treatment they received from Mexcian fans ahead of their FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 game against Mexico on Wednesday.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 01, 2026, 03:17 PM IST|Updated: Jul 01, 2026, 03:17 PM IST
FIFA World Cup 2026: Ecuador lodge complaint to FIFA over Mexican fans hotel fireworks before Round of 32 clash
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