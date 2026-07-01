/FIFA World Cup 2026: Ecuador lodge complaint to FIFA over Mexican fans hotel fireworks before Round of 32 clash

"The FEF makes a respectful call to the competent authorities to pay closer attention to these events and to adopt the necessary measures to safeguard the integrity of our players, coaching staff, and fans. We trust that these unsporting acts will not tarnish the football celebration that unites two brotherly nations, and that respect, healthy competition, and the fair play that give meaning to a World Cup will prevail at all times. Ecuador will always respond to these unsporting actions on the pitch," the statement concluded.