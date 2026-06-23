/FIFA World Cup 2026: Egypt forced to return to Spokane after Seattle entry request denied ahead of Iran clash

Egypt's preparations for their crucial FIFA World Cup 2026 Group G clash against Iran have suffered a logistical setback after local security authorities denied the team's request to travel directly to Seattle following their victory over New Zealand in Vancouver.
The Egyptian Football Association (EFA) confirmed that the team will return to its training base in Spokane, Washington, instead of staying in Seattle as originally planned ahead of Friday's final group-stage encounter.
Egypt secured a historic 3-1 victory over New Zealand in Vancouver on Sunday, registering the nation's first-ever FIFA World Cup win. Following the match, the team had hoped to travel directly to Seattle to reduce travel demands and maximize recovery time before facing Iran.
However, the request was turned down by local security authorities. "The security authorities refused the team's request to stay in the city of Seattle as planned after the New Zealand match in the World Cup, and therefore the team's delegation will return to the city of Spokane," Egypt manager Hossam Hassan said in a statement released by the EFA.
According to reports, Egypt had sought permission to remain in Seattle during the week leading up to the Iran fixture. Instead, the squad must travel back to Spokane, located approximately 280 miles east of Seattle, before making another trip for the final group-stage match. The Egyptian camp had hoped that a direct move to Seattle would help players avoid additional travel fatigue during a critical phase of the tournament.
Egypt enter the Iran clash on the back of a confidence-boosting victory over New Zealand. After falling behind, the Pharaohs rallied to secure a 3-1 win, with captain Mohamed Salah among the goalscorers. The result strengthened Egypt's position in Group G and boosted their hopes of progressing to the knockout stages of the tournament.
With qualification stakes high, Egypt will now turn their attention to Friday's encounter against Iran. Despite the travel disruption, Hossam Hassan's side will look to build on their momentum and secure the result needed to advance from the group stage.
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