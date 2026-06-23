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FIFA World Cup 2026: Egypt forced to return to Spokane after Seattle entry request denied ahead of Iran clash

Egypt's preparations for their crucial FIFA World Cup 2026 Group G clash against Iran have suffered a logistical setback after local security authorities denied the team's request to travel directly to Seattle following their victory over New Zealand in Vancouver.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Jun 23, 2026, 10:08 AM IST|Updated: Jun 23, 2026, 10:08 AM IST
FIFA World Cup 2026: Egypt forced to return to Spokane after Seattle entry request denied ahead of Iran clash
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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