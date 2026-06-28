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FIFA World Cup 2026: England 2-0 Panama – Bellingham & Kane strike as Tuchel’s side finish job in rain-soaked clash

The match was goalless for over an hour before England finally broke through from a corner and then doubled their lead minutes later through a flowing attacking move.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Tarique Anwar
Published: Jun 28, 2026, 05:04 AM IST|Updated: Jun 28, 2026, 05:04 AM IST
FIFA World Cup 2026: England 2-0 Panama – Bellingham & Kane strike as Tuchel’s side finish job in rain-soaked clash
Image Credit: England&#039;s Bukayo Saka in action with Panama&#039;s Jorge Gutierrez. (Photo: Reuters via ANI)

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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