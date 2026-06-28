/FIFA World Cup 2026: England 2-0 Panama – Bellingham & Kane strike as Tuchel’s side finish job in rain-soaked clash

FIFA World Cup 2026: England made it two wins from three in the group stage with a 2-0 victory over Panama at MetLife Stadium, thanks to second-half goals from Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane. The result ensured Thomas Tuchel’s side ended their group campaign with another clean sheet, even though the performance had long spells where Panama created problems.
The win means England now wait to find out their Round of 32 opponent, with Senegal presently the likely next challenge, though final group results elsewhere could still change that picture.
England began on the front foot in difficult conditions, with heavy rain falling across New Jersey. Marcus Rashford was involved early. He forced a save from Panama goalkeeper Mosquera. Bukayo Saka also found space down the right and tested the defence with early pressure.
Despite the possession and territory, England struggled to turn control into clear chances. Panama were compact, defending in numbers and limiting Harry Kane’s involvement. After 38 minutes, Kane had only eight touches, a detail that summed up England’s lack of cutting edge in front of goal.
Panama did threaten on the break, with Rodriguez forcing Jordan Pickford into a sharp save midway through the half. England also survived a few nervy moments from set pieces and direct attacks, but the score was level at the break.
The restart brought a sharper edge from England. Kane had an early chance saved before Panama almost struck at the other end with a curling effort from Rodriguez that narrowly missed the top corner.
The turning point came just after the hour mark. In the 61st minute, England finally broke through from a corner. Jude Bellingham reacted fastest inside the box and got a touch on the ball to steer it home. It was scrappy, but it gave England the lead they had been searching for.
Only six minutes later, England doubled it. Bellingham again played a crucial role, driving forward and delivering a precise cross into the box. Harry Kane met it with a header to make it 2-0, a goal that also took him to another milestone as England’s all-time leading World Cup goalscorer.
From there, England managed the game with more control, though Panama continued to push forward when given space. One effort was ruled out for offside, and another late chance forced concern in the England defence.
Thomas Tuchel made several substitutions in the second half, including bringing off Kane, Saka and Bellingham as England looked to manage minutes. There was also worry in defence when Jarell Quansah was forced off with an ankle issue, adding to England’s ongoing right-back concerns.
Jordan Pickford was visibly unhappy with moments of defensive lapses, especially as Panama continued to find openings late in the game.
At full-time, England walked away with a 2-0 win and a clean sheet, but the match was not as smooth as the scoreline suggests. Bellingham’s influence stood out, Kane delivered again when needed and England’s finishing proved decisive.
Tuchel now has qualification momentum from the result, but the defensive performance and injury list will need attention before the knockout rounds begin.
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