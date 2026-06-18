/FIFA World Cup 2026: England 4-2 Croatia thriller – Livaković turns human wall but the Three Lions survive chaos in goal-fest

FIFA World Cup 2026: England opened their World Cup campaign with a 4-2 win over Croatia in Dallas, in a match that swung back and forth before Thomas Tuchel’s side pulled clear in the final stages. It was a game that mixed slick attacking play with defensive lapses, but England did enough to walk away with all three points in their Group L opener.
The match began with early tension. Forcing a couple of nervous clearances, Croatia tested England’s back line in the opening minutes. England soon settled and found their rhythm through Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane combining in midfield and attack.
The breakthrough came from the spot. After Noni Madueke was brought down, Kane stepped up. He missed the first attempt but was given a retake after the keeper came off his line too early. He made no mistake in the second attempt. “England 1-0 Croatia (Kane)” captured the moment as the former took control.
Croatia responded fast. Their passing through midfield exposed spaces, and Martin Baturina levelled the score after England lost their defensive structure in transition.
England regained the lead when Kane rose well to meet a Declan Rice delivery. “GOAL!!! England 2-1 Croatia (Kane)” restored momentum, but once again England failed to hold firm. Right on the stroke of half-time, Croatia struck again through Musa. “GOAL!!! England 2-2 Croatia (Musa)” sent both sides into the break level.
The second half began at a far higher tempo from England. They pressed higher, moved the ball faster and created chance after chance. Bellingham put England ahead almost immediately. “GOAL!!! England 3-2 Croatia (Bellingham)” came after a strong run from the right side, finishing with a composed strike into the far corner.
England should have extended their lead sooner, with several clear chances missed in a chaotic spell in front of goal, while Croatia goalkeeper Dominik Livaković produced a series of reflex saves.
Croatia stayed in the game through occasional counters and set pieces, but England’s pressure eventually told. With fresh legs from the bench, Marcus Rashford added the fourth after a well-worked move involving Bukayo Saka and Djed Spence. “GOAL!!! England 4-2 Croatia (Rashford)” sealed the result and removed late pressure.
Late on, England managed the game without too much trouble, though Harry Kane made a crucial block at the back post to deny a possible Croatia goal. The final whistle confirmed a strong start for the English, with “England win their World Cup opener!” summing up a result built on attacking quality but tempered by defensive concerns that Tuchel will not ignore.
England leave Dallas with confidence, but also clear reminders that control can slip fast at this level.
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