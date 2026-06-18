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FIFA World Cup 2026: England 4-2 Croatia thriller – Livaković turns human wall but the Three Lions survive chaos in goal-fest

“England won their World Cup opener” summed up a result built on attacking quality but tempered by defensive concerns that Tuchel will not ignore.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Tarique Anwar
Published: Jun 18, 2026, 04:15 AM IST|Updated: Jun 18, 2026, 04:15 AM IST
FIFA World Cup 2026: England 4-2 Croatia thriller – Livaković turns human wall but the Three Lions survive chaos in goal-fest
Image Credit: England&#039;s Marcus Rashford and England&#039;s John Stones in action with Croatia&#039;s Josip Stanisic. (Photo: ANI/Reuters)

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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