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FIFA World Cup 2026: England eye Group L top spot against Panama amid concerns in attack

The English impressed in their opening 4-2 win over Croatia, but Thomas Tuchel's side was brought swiftly back down to earth with a 0-0 draw against Ghana in its second game, with the performance raising questions over the ability of the team to break down a low-block that sits deep.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 27, 2026, 02:20 AM IST|Updated: Jun 27, 2026, 02:20 AM IST
FIFA World Cup 2026: England eye Group L top spot against Panama amid concerns in attack
Image Credit: IANS

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