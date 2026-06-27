/FIFA World Cup 2026: England eye Group L top spot against Panama amid concerns in attack

The England football team needs to answer several key questions when it faces Panama in its final Group L match in the FIFA World Cup 2026 on Saturday evening.
The English impressed in their opening 4-2 win over Croatia, but Thomas Tuchel's side was brought swiftly back down to earth with a 0-0 draw against Ghana in its second game, with the performance raising questions over the ability of the team to break down a low-block that sits deep.
The game also saw Declan Rice and Reece James end with physical problems, and Tuchel may consider resting both to ensure they are fit for the knockout stages of the tournament, reports Xinhua.
Rice is also a booking away from suspension, which could be a factor in seeing Kobbie Mainoo or Jordan Henderson come in alongside Elliot Anderson in central midfield, while Nico O'Reilly could return at left back with Djed Spence switching over to his favoured right side.
Tuchel could consider over changes to his side after Anthony Gordon misfired on the left of the England attack again to open the door for Marcus Rashford to start, while Bukayo Saka (fitness depending) is a candidate to replace his Arsenal team-mate Noni Madueke on the right after his lively substitute appearance against Ghana.
Morgan Rogers also looked bright in his second-half cameo, which has given him a chance of replacing a slightly flat Jude Bellingham.
England's place in the knockout stage is already assured, but a win against Panama is still important to finish top of the group and assure an easier last-32 round game and a simpler route towards the latter stages of the tournament.
Panama has competed well and was unlucky to suffer narrow 1-0 losses to Ghana and Croatia. The team coached by former FC Barcelona forward Thomas Christiansen now sit at the bottom of the group.
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