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FIFA World Cup 2026: England face Declan Rice selection dilemma ahead of Argentina showdown

Declan Rice suffered a sickness bug in the lead-up to Saturday's quarter-final victory over Norway in Miami; he was forced off at half-time following a below-par first half. He had spent three days in bed before the quarterfinal.

Published: Jul 14, 2026, 07:50 PM IST|Updated: Jul 14, 2026, 07:50 PM IST
FIFA World Cup 2026: England face Declan Rice selection dilemma ahead of Argentina showdown
Image Credit: IANS

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