/FIFA World Cup 2026: England held by Ghana defence, missed chances dominate goalless clash

FIFA World Cup 2026: England were held to a 0-0 draw by Ghana in Boston after a match that drifted through long spells before coming alive in the final stages, when England pushed hard but could not find a finishing touch.
The game ended without a goal, but the closing minutes told most of the story. Forcing corners and pinning Ghana deep inside their own half, England threw everything forward as the clock ran down. Declan Rice delivered several dangerous balls in the box, while substitutes and wide players kept the pressure high. Ghana defended their box with numbers, and that approach held firm under repeated deliveries.
The clearest moment of the night came late into stoppage time. A cross caused confusion in the Ghana area, the ball bounced across the face of goal and Marc Guehi headed it back towards the far post. Ghana reacted fast. Two defenders were on the line and blocked a certain goal. The clearance kept the score level and summed up their discipline at the back.
England also came close a few minutes earlier. A strong phase of pressure saw the ball dropped for Harry Kane in the area after a header struck the crossbar. Usually reliable in such moments, the England captain lifted his volley over the bar. It was a chance that stood out in a match where clear openings were rare.
Ghana’s best moments came on the counterattack. Antoine Semenyo led several breaks and gave England problems whenever space opened up. Ghana had one of their better moments when they broke into the box and forced England into a last-ditch defensive action. Ezri Konsa made a well-timed intervention to stop the shot.
The first half had offered little in terms of clear chances. England dominated possession and moved the ball with control, but Ghana held their defensive block. Almost every player was behind the ball when England entered the final third.
The game was mostly played in front of Ghana’s defence. Many shots were blocked and passes were stopped before they could turn into chances. Neither team managed a shot on target before half-time.
England kept the ball well and passed it with high accuracy. They controlled most of the game. But they could not break through Ghana’s defence. Ghana was organized and kept their defensive block tight. They rarely allowed England’s forwards, including Kane, to find space in dangerous areas.
After half-time, England increased their tempo. Bukayo Saka and Nico O’Reilly came on and added more movement on the wings. Marcus Rashford also came on late and brought more direct running. Saka tested the Ghana goalkeeper with a curling effort that needed a strong save, while England continued to work openings through wide areas.
Ghana also threatened briefly in the second half when Antoine Semenyo burst forward, but England recovered to close down the move. Those moments were limited, but enough to keep England alert at the back.
As the match moved into its final phase, England’s urgency grew. Corners piled up, crosses kept coming, and Ghana defended very deep. Even with six minutes added on, England could not force the breakthrough.
At full time, England were left with disappointment at missed chances and Ghana with credit for their defensive organisation and commitment throughout the match.
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