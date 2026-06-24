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FIFA World Cup 2026: England held by Ghana defence, missed chances dominate goalless clash

England struggled to turn their dominance of possession into clear end product in a tightly contested match. Ghana was disciplined throughout and limited England’s forward line to low-quality chances for most of the game.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Tarique Anwar
Published: Jun 24, 2026, 04:09 AM IST|Updated: Jun 24, 2026, 04:13 AM IST
FIFA World Cup 2026: England held by Ghana defence, missed chances dominate goalless clash
Image Credit: Ghana&#039;s Jonas Adjetey heads at goal. (Photo: Reuters via ANI)

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