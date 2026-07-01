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FIFA World Cup 2026: England hit early but fight back to beat Congo DR 2-1

Congo DR scored first and played well in the opening phase. England came back after halftime and won the match.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Tarique Anwar
Published: Jul 02, 2026, 02:27 AM IST|Updated: Jul 02, 2026, 02:27 AM IST
FIFA World Cup 2026: England hit early but fight back to beat Congo DR 2-1
Image Credit: DR Congo&#039;s Lionel Mpasi in action with England&#039;s Jude Bellingham. (Photo: Reuters via ANI)

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