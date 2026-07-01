/FIFA World Cup 2026: England hit early but fight back to beat Congo DR 2-1

FIFA World Cup 2026: England looked to be heading for one of their most painful World Cup exits before Harry Kane came up with two moments that changed the night and sent Thomas Tuchel's side into the next round with a 2-1 win over Congo DR in Atlanta.
The England captain once again carried his team when it mattered most. His second-half double turned the game around after Congo DR had taken the lead over the favourites with an early goal and defended with courage and discipline for long spells.
The victory keeps England's World Cup journey alive and sets up a meeting with Mexico, although Tuchel will know that his side has plenty to improve after another uneven performance.
England began well in the packed and air-conditioned Mercedes-Benz Stadium. They pressed high and tried to push Congo DR back. But their early energy faded within minutes.
In the seventh minute, Congo DR punished England's shaky defending. A long ball into the area sailed over Djed Spence and another attacker before falling kindly for Cipenga, who controlled it and fired past Jordan Pickford at the near post. England's back line had left far too much space, and Congo DR made full use of it.
The goal gave a boost to the African side, who had played well in the group stage. Yoane Wissa, their leading scorer in the tournament, continued to trouble England's defence and almost doubled the advantage when he somehow struck the post from close range after Aaron Wan-Bissaka's delivery.
England created chances of their own. Jude Bellingham twice tested goalkeeper Lionel Mpasi, who produced outstanding saves. Harry Kane thought he should have had a penalty after going down in the box following contact from the goalkeeper, though the referee waved play on and VAR did not intervene.
Marcus Rashford, Kane and Bellingham all went close, but England reached half-time trailing 1-0. Statistics offered little comfort. England had never won a World Cup match after falling behind at the break, with two draws and seven defeats in previous attempts.
The second half followed a similar pattern. England pushed forward while Mpasi continued to stand firm against them.
The Congo DR goalkeeper denied Bellingham again when a deflected cross threatened to spin into the net. Rashford then burst clear and fashioned an excellent opportunity on his stronger left foot, only to entirely miss the target.
Tuchel turned to his bench and introduced Bukayo Saka and Anthony Gordon in search of fresh ideas. England kept knocking on the door, although Congo DR still looked dangerous whenever they countered.
Mbuku almost made it 2-0 when his effort from outside the area took a slight touch off Elliot Anderson and drifted narrowly away from danger.
England finally found their breakthrough in the 75th minute.
Anthony Gordon sent a cross into the box, and Kane reacted faster than everyone else. He headed it past Mpasi to level the score. Outstanding for most of the evening, the goalkeeper may feel he could have done more with the effort, though England cared little about how the equalizer came.
The goal also strengthened Kane’s place in World Cup history. It was his 12th goal in the tournament, taking him level with Pelé and moving him up to seventh on the all-time list. Among players in the last 60 years, only Miroslav Klose and Gerd Müller have scored more World Cup headers than Kane’s four.
The winning moment came 11 minutes later.
Receiving the ball with his back to goal near the edge of the area, Kane worked himself a yard of space before unleashing a brilliant strike into the top corner. The England captain had dragged his team out of trouble once again.
Congo DR pushed forward during six minutes of added time and earned one final free-kick in a dangerous position through Wissa, though the effort sailed over the crossbar and England held on.
The scoreline sends England through, though the performance offered another reminder that Tuchel's side still has work to do if they want to end six decades without lifting the World Cup. Harry Kane, for now, continues to keep that dream alive.
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