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FIFA World Cup 2026, England vs Norway QF live streaming: When and where to watch Harry Kane, Erling Haaland's match in India?

Norway and England have never met at the World Cup before but have faced each other 12 times previously, including during qualifying for the 1982 and 1994 tournaments. 
 

Published: Jul 11, 2026, 10:35 PM IST|Updated: Jul 11, 2026, 10:35 PM IST
FIFA World Cup 2026, England vs Norway QF live streaming: When and where to watch Harry Kane, Erling Haaland's match in India?
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