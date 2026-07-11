England, meanwhile, topped Group L ahead of Croatia, Ghana and Panama, before being made to work hard for their place in the quarter-finals. The Three Lions battled back from a goal down to beat Congo DR 2-1 in the Round of 32 thanks to two late goals by Harry Kane, then showed a different kind of resolve against co-hosts Mexico; Jude Bellingham scored twice as Thomas Tuchel's side held out for a 3-2 victory at Mexico City Stadium after playing most of the second half with ten men.