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  • /FIFA World Cup 2026: Erling Haaland, Norway celebrate Round of 32 qualification with viral 'viking' row with fans - WATCH

FIFA World Cup 2026: Erling Haaland, Norway celebrate Round of 32 qualification with viral 'viking' row with fans - WATCH

The ritual, inspired by Norway's rich maritime history, has fast transformed into the defining viral phenomenon of the tournament. Its popularity grew after Norwegian supporters were filmed performing the row in public spaces across the US.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 23, 2026, 09:28 PM IST|Updated: Jun 23, 2026, 09:55 PM IST
FIFA World Cup 2026: Erling Haaland, Norway celebrate Round of 32 qualification with viral 'viking' row with fans - WATCH
Image Credit: IANS

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