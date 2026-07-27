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FIFA World Cup 2026 final official Slavko Vincic announces retirement from refereeing

Slovenian referee Slavko Vincic, who officiated the FIFA World Cup 2026 final between Spain and Argentina, has announced his retirement from refereeing.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Jul 27, 2026, 12:27 PM IST|Updated: Jul 27, 2026, 12:27 PM IST
FIFA World Cup 2026 final official Slavko Vincic announces retirement from refereeing
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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