/FIFA World Cup 2026: France 2-0 Morocco – Mbappé magic ends Morocco’s dream, sends Les Bleus into semi-finals

FIFA World Cup 2026: France booked their place in the FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-finals with a convincing 2-0 win over Morocco in Boston. Kylian Mbappé and Ousmane Dembélé led the attack that broke down a stubborn Moroccan defence.
Didier Deschamps’ side controlled much of the match and eventually found the breakthrough in the second half through Mbappé’s brilliant strike before Dembélé added a second to seal France’s progress. The result also repeated the scoreline from the 2022 World Cup semi-final, where France had also defeated Morocco 2-0.
France entered the match with one of the most dangerous attacks in the tournament, and they showed their quality throughout the night. Morocco’s defence, which had impressed against several top teams during the tournament, had a difficult task against Mbappé, Dembélé, Michael Olise and Désiré Doué.
France began strongly and created early chances, forcing Morocco goalkeeper Yassine Bounou into important saves. The Moroccan goalkeeper denied Mbappé from distance before stopping a header from Dayot Upamecano.
France continued to dominate possession and created several opportunities. By the 36th minute, they had managed 10 shots, including three on target, while Morocco were still waiting for their first attempt at goal.
The biggest moment of the first half came when France were awarded a penalty after Noussair Mazraoui brought down Mbappé in the box. The French captain stepped up but Bounou once again showed why he is considered one of the best penalty stoppers in the game. He guessed correctly and comfortably saved Mbappé’s effort.
Morocco went into half-time level despite France creating the better chances. The scoreline gave Walid Regragui’s team hope heading into the second half.
France continued to push after the restart, and Mbappé soon made the difference. In the 60th minute, the forward received the ball outside the box and produced a stunning finish by curling his shot into the top corner beyond Bounou.
The goal changed the direction of the match, with Morocco forced to open up and search for an equaliser.
France doubled their advantage in the 65th minute through Dembélé. Mbappé provided the assist, and the Paris Saint-Germain forward found the bottom corner with a low finish. Bounou got a hand to the effort but could not keep it out.
The goal was another landmark moment for France’s attack. Dembélé scored his fifth goal of the 2026 World Cup, joining Mbappé as the only French players to score five or more goals in a single World Cup in the last 60 years.
Mbappé also continued his impressive tournament numbers. He became the first player since 1966 to record 10 or more goal involvements in two separate World Cups. He also joined Lionel Messi among the players with the most goal contributions in World Cup knockout matches over the last six decades.
Morocco tried to find a way back into the contest, with Azzedine Ounahi forcing a save from Mike Maignan late in the match, but France’s defence held firm. The French side finished the game with 20 attempts on goal compared to Morocco’s four.
Mbappé was substituted in the closing stages after appearing to pick up a minor knock, with Jean-Philippe Mateta coming on and nearly adding a third goal when his header went over the bar.
France will now face the winner of the next quarter-final as they continue their pursuit of another World Cup title. For Morocco, the journey ends at the quarter-final stage after another strong tournament run, but France once again proved their quality when the biggest moments came.
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