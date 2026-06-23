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FIFA World Cup 2026: France 3-0 Iraq – Mbappé closing in on Messi as record race heats up?

France controlled the match with a composed display and secured a comfortable win without much defensive pressure. The result strengthened their momentum in the group as Mbappé continued to edge closer to major World Cup scoring landmarks.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Tarique Anwar
Published: Jun 23, 2026, 06:54 AM IST|Updated: Jun 23, 2026, 06:58 AM IST
FIFA World Cup 2026: France 3-0 Iraq – Mbappé closing in on Messi as record race heats up?
Image Credit: France&#039;s Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring their first goal with Dayot Upamecano and Jules Kounde. (Photo: Reuters via ANI)

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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