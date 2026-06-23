/FIFA World Cup 2026: France 3-0 Iraq – Mbappé closing in on Messi as record race heats up?

FIFA World Cup 2026: France booked their place in the tournament’s knockout stage with a comfortable 3-0 victory over Iraq in Philadelphia. The match will be remembered as much for the weather interruption as for another decisive display from Kylian Mbappé.
The 2018 world champions made it two wins from two in the tournament and now appear set for a group-deciding meeting with Norway.
Mbappé scored twice before Ousmane Dembélé added a late third as Didier Deschamps’ side controlled most of the contest despite a lengthy weather suspension that stretched half-time into a wait of more than two hours.
France began on the front foot, although Iraq showed early energy and managed to get the ball into advanced areas during the opening minutes. Mbappé had the first sight of goal when a ball flashed across the six-yard box, while Iraq defended stubbornly against repeated attacks down both flanks.
The breakthrough came in the 14th minute. Making his 100th international appearance, Mbappé combined with Michael Olise before curling a trademark left-footed effort beyond Ahmed Basil. The Iraqi goalkeeper got a hand to the shot but could not keep it out. The goal was Mbappé’s 15th in World Cup competition.
France continued to dominate possession and territory. Bradley Barcola repeatedly found space behind the Iraqi defence, while Olise and Jules Koundé combined effectively on the right. Iraq's best moment of the first half came when Al Hammadi met a Doski cross, but William Saliba did enough to put him off and the header drifted wide.
Heavy rain began to fall late in the half and made conditions difficult. Players from both sides struggled for footing as the surface became slippery, although France still posed the greater threat. Mbappé nearly produced another moment of brilliance when he danced through defenders before being denied by a superb last-ditch challenge from Ali.
France led 1-0 at half-time, but the second half did not begin as scheduled. Rain and lightning in the Philadelphia area forced officials to suspend the match and clear spectators from the seating areas.
FIFA later issued an official statement, stating, "Due to the adverse weather conditions and the risk of lightning in the vicinity of the stadium, the Fifa World Cup match between France and Iraq has been suspended."
The governing body added, "Fifa will follow the safety protocols established by the local authorities and the match will resume as soon as it is safe to do so."
"The safety and security of all individuals is Fifa's priority. We thank all fans for their understanding and co-operation," it said.
The FIFA also stated that "there is no cut-off point for a suspension, meaning that games could be paused or kick-off could be delayed for hours before it is deemed safe for the players to take to the field”.
After a delay lasting more than two hours, the teams finally returned to the pitch.
The restart soon ended any hopes of an Iraqi comeback. In the 54th minute, a costly misunderstanding between defender Tahseen and goalkeeper Ahmed Basil handed France a second goal. Dembélé's pressing forced the error before Mbappé accepted the simple finish to score his second of the evening. The strike moved him to 16 World Cup goals, equal with Miroslav Klose and close to Lionel Messi’s record.
France could have added more. Olise struck the crossbar after a flowing move, while Adrien Rabiot somehow headed wide from close range after Basil parried a shot into his path.
The third goal came in the 66th minute. Olise found Dembélé in the penalty area and the winger drilled a low right-footed effort into the bottom corner for his first World Cup goal and first strike at a major international tournament.
Iraq continued to battle and created a few openings of their own. Sulaka volleyed over from a corner and Al Hammadi narrowly failed to convert a dangerous cross, but Mike Maignan was rarely troubled.
Mbappé almost completed a hat-trick in the closing stages after weaving past defenders in the box, only to send his shot over the crossbar. It proved to be his final contribution before being withdrawn late on.
When the final whistle was blown, France had secured another convincing win. The scoreline, the performance and Mbappé's latest milestone all pointed in the same direction – France are through to the knockout rounds and building momentum at exactly the right time.
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