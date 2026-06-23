/FIFA World Cup 2026: France 3-0 Iraq – Mbappé closing in on Messi as record race heats up?

The restart soon ended any hopes of an Iraqi comeback. In the 54th minute, a costly misunderstanding between defender Tahseen and goalkeeper Ahmed Basil handed France a second goal. Dembélé's pressing forced the error before Mbappé accepted the simple finish to score his second of the evening. The strike moved him to 16 World Cup goals, equal with Miroslav Klose and close to Lionel Messi’s record.