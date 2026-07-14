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FIFA World Cup 2026: France or Argentina? Nine AI models predict who will lift the trophy

The models based their forecasts on squad strength, coaching, past World Cup performances and how each team has fared in the tournament so far.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Tarique Anwar
Published: Jul 15, 2026, 12:49 AM IST|Updated: Jul 15, 2026, 12:49 AM IST
FIFA World Cup 2026: France or Argentina? Nine AI models predict who will lift the trophy
Image Credit: FIFA World Cup trophy. (Photo: Reuters via ANI)

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