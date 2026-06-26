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FIFA World Cup 2026: France vs Norway puts Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland in Golden Boot spotlight

The high-stakes clash of FIFA World Cup 2026 between France and Norway will determine who finishes top of Group I, with the added drama of a mouthwatering duel between superstars Kylian Mbappé and Erling Haaland.

Written ByAvinash Kumar
Published: Jun 26, 2026, 11:31 PM IST|Updated: Jun 26, 2026, 11:31 PM IST
FIFA World Cup 2026: France vs Norway puts Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland in Golden Boot spotlight
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar is a Senior Sub-Editor (Sports) with over 7 years of experience in the media industry. He specialises in conducting exclusive interviews, doing special stories and ground reporting across sports.  After starting his journalism career in 2018 at United News Of India (UNI) News Agency, he has worked at various reputed media organisations like IANS News Agency, Times Now before joining Zee News, one of India's largest News Network. Avinash has covered multiple tournaments like the Cricket World Cup, IPL, ILT20, PKL, Indian Open and others from the different venues across the globe. He has also interviewed renowned sportspersons like Virender Sehwag, Brett Lee, Joe Root, PV Sindhu, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shikhar Dhawan and others over the years.  He holds a degree in Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication (BJMC) and brings his sports knowledge, experience and correct facts to stories that matter. He can be reached at Avinash.Kumar@India.com or @Avinashkmratish on X.

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