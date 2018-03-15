/FIFA World Cup 2026: From shock lead to late heartbreak, Japan fall to Brazil in 2-1 thriller

FIFA World Cup 2026: Brazil booked their place in the Round of 16 after a late strike from Gabriel Martinelli sealed a 2-1 win over Japan in a tightly fought knockout clash in Houston. Japan led at half-time through Kaishu Sano, but Brazil turned the game around in the second half with goals from Casemiro and Martinelli.
Japan began with strong intent and made their early pressure count. Sano opened the scoring in the 29th minute after capitalising on a loose pass in midfield from Danilo. He picked up the ball in his own half, ran about 30 yards with it and then kept his shot low to beat Alisson into the bottom corner. The move came after Japan kept putting constant pressure on Brazil, with the team looking organised and alert in midfield.
Brazil had chances before the break but struggled to convert possession into openings. Vinícius Júnior and Matheus Cunha both tested goalkeeper Suzuki from distance, but the Japan defence was organised and went into half-time with a one-goal lead.
The second half began with a different tempo. Brazil immediately increased their attacking play and spent long periods in the Japan half. Within minutes, they nearly equalised through Casemiro, who was denied on the line before Japan scrambled the ball away in a chaotic goalmouth sequence.
Japan still had moments of threat, but Brazil’s pressure kept building. The equaliser came in the 55th minute when Gabriel delivered a precise cross to the far post and Casemiro timed his run perfectly to finish from close range. That goal changed the rhythm of the match. Brazil pushed higher up the pitch, while Japan dropped back and came under constant pressure.
Vinícius Júnior came close to scoring moments later with a strong individual run that ended in a shot against the post after a fingertip save from Suzuki. Brazil kept creating chances through wide areas, with crosses becoming a constant feature of their attack.
Japan tried to respond through substitutions and brief attacking spells, but they struggled to hold possession in the final third. Brazil controlled the pace of the game. The decisive moment came in the 95th minute after a mistake from Ao Tanaka on the edge of his own box. Bruno Guimarães picked up the loose ball and slipped a pass to Martinelli, who finished into the bottom corner to complete the comeback.
There was emotional reaction at full-time, with Tanaka visibly distressed after the late error. Several Brazil players went over to console him as Japan’s players processed the defeat after a strong showing.
Brazil finished the match with energy in attack despite missing Raphinha and keeping Neymar on the bench. Unchanged from their previous win, Carlo Ancelotti’s side found answers through their substitutes and late-game pressure.
Japan exited the tournament after a disciplined performance. They pushed Brazil hard for long stretches of the game. The five-time champions move on with a hard-fought win that tested them more than the scoreline suggests.
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