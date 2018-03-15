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FIFA World Cup 2026: From shock lead to late heartbreak, Japan fall to Brazil in 2-1 thriller

Martinelli scored a late winner after Casemiro had earlier levelled the match.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Tarique Anwar
Published: Jun 30, 2026, 01:17 AM IST|Updated: Jun 30, 2026, 01:21 AM IST
FIFA World Cup 2026: From shock lead to late heartbreak, Japan fall to Brazil in 2-1 thriller
Image Credit: Japan&#039;s Daizen Maeda in action with Brazil&#039;s Danilo. (Photo: Reuters via ANI)

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