FIFA World Cup 2026: Full list of 16 stadiums across USA, Mexico & Canada; Check all venues hosting 104 matches

The FIFA World Cup 2026 is set to kick off on June 11, 2026, and will be jointly hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada. It will be the largest and most geographically spread edition in tournament history, with matches staged from the opening game at Mexico City stadium to the final in New York/ New Jersey stadium. A total of 16 stadiums across North America will host the tournament’s 104 matches.

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Mexico - 3 Stadiums

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Mexico City Stadium (87,500 capacity) will host 5 matches, including the opening match, group-stage fixtures, and knockout games. It is the only stadium in history to host three World Cups (1970, 1986, 2026), making it the most iconic venue of the tournament.

Monterrey Stadium (53,500 capacity) will host 4 matches, including group-stage games and a Round of 32 fixture. Known for its modern design and mountain backdrop, it represents Mexico’s new football infrastructure.

Guadalajara Stadium (48,000 capacity) will stage 4 group-stage matches, including Mexico’s fixtures. It is famous for its intense atmosphere and is home to Club Chivas.

USA - 11 Stadiums hosting majority of matches

New York/New Jersey Stadium (82,500 capacity) will host 8 matches, including group-stage games, knockout rounds, and the FIFA World Cup Final on July 19.

Dallas Stadium (94,000 capacity) will host 9 matches, the most of any venue, including group-stage and knockout games.

Atlanta Stadium (75,000 capacity) will host 8 matches, including a semifinal and group-stage fixtures.

Los Angeles Stadium (70,000 capacity) will host 8 matches, including group-stage games and USA fixtures.

Miami Stadium (65,000 capacity) will host 7 matches, including group-stage games and the third-place playoff.

Kansas City Stadium (73,000 capacity) will host 6 matches, including group and knockout fixtures, and is known for its extremely loud atmosphere.

Boston Stadium (65,000 capacity) will host 7 matches, including group-stage and knockout games.

Philadelphia Stadium (69,000 capacity) will host 6 matches, featuring group-stage and knockout fixtures.

Houston Stadium (72,000 capacity) will host 7 matches, including group-stage and Round of 32 matches.

San Francisco Bay Area Stadium (71,000 capacity) will host 6 matches, including group-stage and knockout fixtures.

Seattle Stadium (69,000 capacity) will host 6 matches, including group-stage and knockout games.

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Canada - 2 Stadiums

Vancouver Stadium (54,000 capacity) will host 7 matches, including group-stage and knockout fixtures. It is known for its covered roof and Olympic legacy.

Toronto Stadium (45,000 capacity) will host 6 matches, mainly group-stage games. It is the smallest venue but known for its electric atmosphere