FIFA World Cup 2026: Full winners list, all-time champions & key details of football’s biggest upcoming tournament
FIFA World Cup 2026 will be the 23rd edition of the tournament, jointly hosted by the USA, Mexico, and Canada with an expanded 48-team format starting June 11, 2026. Since 1930, only eight nations have lifted the trophy, with Brazil remaining the most successful team with five World Cup titles.
- FIFA World Cup 2026 will be the 23rd edition, hosted jointly by USA, Mexico & Canada.
- Only eight nations have ever won the World Cup since 1930, with Brazil leading on 5 titles.
- The tournament will feature 48 teams and begin on June 11, 2026, in Mexico City.
Trending Photos
The FIFA World Cup 2026 will be the 23rd edition of the tournament and is scheduled to begin on June 11, 2026, jointly hosted by the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It will be the first time in history that three nations come together to organise the World Cup.
The edition will also be the biggest in the tournament's history, featuring an expanded format with 48 teams competing for the title. A total of 104 matches will be played across multiple cities in North America. The opening match is set to take place at the iconic Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, where co-host Mexico will feature in the tournament opener, marking a historic start to the competition.
ALSO READ: Christian Eriksen collapses during Denmark vs Ukraine match, team doctor provides major health update
The tournament will run until July 19, 2026, with the grand final scheduled at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, USA, one of the most anticipated sporting events of the decade. Teams will be divided into 12 groups of four, creating a highly competitive group stage format designed to increase global participation and excitement.
Since the inaugural edition in 1930, only a select group of footballing nations have managed to lift the prestigious trophy. Over 22 completed editions, just eight countries have won the World Cup.
Most World Cup winners (all-time record)
- Brazil - 5 titles
- Germany - 4 titles (including West Germany era)
- Italy - 4 titles
- Argentina – 3 titles
- France – 2 titles
- Uruguay – 2 titles
- England – 1 title
- Spain – 1 title
ALSO READ: Christian Eriksen collapses during Denmark vs Ukraine match, team doctor provides major health update
FIFA World Cup winners year-by-year (1930–2022)
1930: Uruguay
1934: Italy
1938: Italy
1950: Uruguay
1954: West Germany
1958: Brazil
1962: Brazil
1966: England
1970: Brazil
1974: West Germany
1978: Argentina
1982: Italy
1986: Argentina
1990: West Germany
1994: Brazil
1998: France
2002: Brazil
2006: Italy
2010: Spain
2014: Germany
2018: France
2022: Argentina
Now, Argentina enters the competition as defending champions after their 2022 triumph and traditional powerhouses like Brazil, France, and Germany preparing once again, the 2026 edition promises a fierce battle for the title.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.
Live Tv