FIFA World Cup 2026: Full winners list, all-time champions & key details of football’s biggest upcoming tournament

The FIFA World Cup 2026 will be the 23rd edition of the tournament and is scheduled to begin on June 11, 2026, jointly hosted by the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It will be the first time in history that three nations come together to organise the World Cup.

The edition will also be the biggest in the tournament's history, featuring an expanded format with 48 teams competing for the title. A total of 104 matches will be played across multiple cities in North America. The opening match is set to take place at the iconic Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, where co-host Mexico will feature in the tournament opener, marking a historic start to the competition.

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The tournament will run until July 19, 2026, with the grand final scheduled at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, USA, one of the most anticipated sporting events of the decade. Teams will be divided into 12 groups of four, creating a highly competitive group stage format designed to increase global participation and excitement.

Since the inaugural edition in 1930, only a select group of footballing nations have managed to lift the prestigious trophy. Over 22 completed editions, just eight countries have won the World Cup.

Most World Cup winners (all-time record)

- Brazil - 5 titles

- Germany - 4 titles (including West Germany era)

- Italy - 4 titles

- Argentina – 3 titles

- France – 2 titles

- Uruguay – 2 titles

- England – 1 title

- Spain – 1 title

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FIFA World Cup winners year-by-year (1930–2022)

1930: Uruguay

1934: Italy

1938: Italy

1950: Uruguay

1954: West Germany

1958: Brazil

1962: Brazil

1966: England

1970: Brazil

1974: West Germany

1978: Argentina

1982: Italy

1986: Argentina

1990: West Germany

1994: Brazil

1998: France

2002: Brazil

2006: Italy

2010: Spain

2014: Germany

2018: France

2022: Argentina

Now, Argentina enters the competition as defending champions after their 2022 triumph and traditional powerhouses like Brazil, France, and Germany preparing once again, the 2026 edition promises a fierce battle for the title.