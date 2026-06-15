/FIFA World Cup 2026: Germany create history, surpass Brazil to become first team to...

Germany scripted history in their opening Group Stage match on June 14, defeating Curaçao 7-1 and reportedly moving to the top of the all-time FIFA World Cup goal-scoring chart. The win also underlined their attacking dominance across tournaments and added another historic milestone to their World Cup legacy.
- Germany - 239 goals (record holders after Curaçao match)
- Brazil - 238 goals
- Argentina - 152 goals
- France - 136 goals
- Italy - 128 goals
Germany produced a commanding performance from the start, controlling possession and creating early chances. Felix Nmecha opened the scoring in the 6th minute with a well-taken finish after an assist from Florian Wirtz. However, Curacao responded with a historic moment when Livano Comenencia scored in the 21st minute, registering their first-ever World Cup goal.
Germany quickly restored control. Nico Schlotterbeck made it 2-1 in the 38th minute with a header, before Kai Havertz converted from the penalty spot to give Germany a 3-1 lead at half-time.
The second half was completely dominated by Germany. Jamal Musiala scored early after the restart, Nathaniel Brown added another in the 68th minute, and Deniz Undav extended the lead further. Havertz then completed his brace in the 88th minute, sealing a 7-1 victory.
Despite the loss, Curacao created a major milestone in their football history. Making their first-ever World Cup appearance, they became one of the smallest nations to feature in the tournament.
Their goal through Livano Comenencia in the 21st minute marked their first-ever World Cup goal, a memorable moment that stood out even in defeat and will be remembered as a proud achievement for the nation.
Germany will now face Ivory Coast in their next Group Stage fixture on June 21 at the Toronto Stadium. While Curacao will face Ecuador on June 21.
You can watch FIFA 2026 on Zee’s new Unite8 Sports network (Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2, and Unite8 Sports 2 HD). Multiple group-stage matches that will take place simultaneously will be aired across the four channels with English and Hindi feeds. All games will also be streamed live on the Zee5 app and website.
Link: https://www.zee5.com/
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