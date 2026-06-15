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FIFA World Cup 2026: Germany create history, surpass Brazil to become first team to...

Germany scripted history in their opening Group Stage match on June 14, defeating Curaçao 7-1 and reportedly moving to the top of the all-time FIFA World Cup goal-scoring chart. The win also underlined their attacking dominance across tournaments and added another historic milestone to their World Cup legacy.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Jun 15, 2026, 02:24 PM IST|Updated: Jun 15, 2026, 02:27 PM IST
FIFA World Cup 2026: Germany create history, surpass Brazil to become first team to...
Image Credit: Pic Credits: (X/ Screengrab)

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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