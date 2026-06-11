FIFA World Cup 2026: Germany players pay bus travel costs for 600 fans amid transport price controversy

Germany's national team has earned praise ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 after players decided to cover travel expenses for 600 supporters attending their final group-stage match against Ecuador in New Jersey. The move comes amid growing criticism over the high transportation costs faced by fans travelling to World Cup venues across the United States.

Germany players cover travel costs for fans

The team led by captain Joshua Kimmich, Germany's players have agreed to fund free shuttle buses for supporters travelling from New York to the New York/ New Jersey Stadium for the Group E match against Ecuador on June 25.

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In a statement, the German Football Association (DFB) confirmed that the players would cover the cost of the buses as a way of giving back to supporters. "In light of the high cost of bus and train travel in New York during the World Cup, the German national team players have organised free transport for fans attending the match against Ecuador," the DFB said.

FIFA World Cup 2026 transport prices spark debate

Transportation costs have emerged as a major talking point during the tournament. Train tickets from central New York to the stadium in New Jersey, which usually cost around USD 12.90, surged to as high as USD 150 before being reduced to USD 98. Shuttle bus fares initially priced at USD 80 have now dropped to USD 20.

New Jersey Governor Mikie Sherrill recently blamed FIFA's refusal to subsidise transportation costs for the price hikes, arguing that local taxpayers should not shoulder the burden.

Germany fans receive major boost

The DFB informed registered supporters that thousands of seats would be available on the free shuttle buses arranged by the national team.

In a message sent to fans, Germany's players acknowledged the financial sacrifices supporters have made to follow the team across North America. "Your support means the world to us. We know the financial commitment required to be here and wanted to help make part of that journey easier," the squad said.

The move has been widely praised by fans and German media, with many describing it as a strong gesture of appreciation ahead of a crucial World Cup fixture.

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Germany enter the FIFA World Cup 2026 aiming to continue their resurgence under head coach Julian Nagelsmann. The four-time world champions suffered group-stage exits at both the 2018 and 2022 World Cups, leading to criticism among the supporters.

However, after reaching the quarterfinals of UEFA Euro 2024, confidence around the national team has improved significantly, and Germany are considered among the contenders for the title. The free travel initiative is being seen as another step towards strengthening the bond between the players and their fanbase.

Germany's FIFA World Cup 2026 group stage fixtures

- June 14: Germany vs Curacao (Houston)

- June 20: Germany vs Ivory Coast (Toronto)

- June 25: Germany vs Ecuador (New Jersey)