FIFA World Cup 2026 Golden Ball contenders: Lamine Yamal, Harry Kane, Kylian Mbappe and more; check all top names

As the 2026 FIFA World Cup kicks off on June 11 across the United States, Canada, and Mexico - the first 48-team edition of the tournament - eyes are focused not just on the iconic trophy, but also on the individual masterpiece required to win the 'Golden Ball', the tournament's most prestigious individual honor.

Historically awarded to the tournament's most outstanding player - cementing the legacies of icons like Diego Maradona, Zinedine Zidane, and Lionel Messi - the race for the 2026 accolade is wide open.



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With legends like Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo possibly set for their final World Cup appearances, and a new generation spearheaded by teenage prodigy Lamine Yamal ready to make its mark, the race for glory is more open than ever.

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Here are the top contenders leading the line for the Golden Ball at FIFA World Cup 2026:

Michael Olise (France)

With 36 goal contributions in 32 matches, a Bundesliga title and the Player of the Season award to his name, Michael Olise has enjoyed a remarkable debut campaign at Bayern Munich.

What makes the Frenchman such a threat is his magical left foot, capable of creating moments of brilliance from anywhere on the pitch, and his exceptional dribbling skills that can leave defenders trailing in his wake. Olise will be eager to display those qualities on football's biggest stage and help France chase glory.

Lamine Yamal (Spain)

Injury forced Lamine Yamal to watch Barcelona's recent La Liga victory from the stands. Having regained his fitness, Yamal will be determined to help Spain add a second World Cup crown to their collection.

At just 18 years old, Yamal continues to leave experts in awe with his remarkable performances. Be it his dribbling, vision, passing or finishing, he possesses the ability to influence games and deliver when it matters most.

Harry Kane (England)

Many analysts have England captain Harry Kane as the frontrunner for the Golden Ball. Kane recently retained his crown as the Bundesliga's top scorer with 36 goals yet he offered much more than just goals during Bayern Munich's double-winning season - building the play from deep, organising, providing assists, and even doing the odd bit of last-ditch defending in his own box.

Kylian Mbappe (France)

At the last FIFA World Cup, opponents discovered to their cost that Mbappe is virtually impossible to keep at bay for 90 minutes. In the campaign just ended, meanwhile, Real Madrid’s star striker finished top scorer in the Champions League for the second time in his career with 15 goals. Now he is looking to claim his second World Cup, with France touted by many experts as favourites to lift the trophy, not least thanks to their main man’s experience and elite quality.

Vitinha (Portugal)

Vitinha, the 26-year-old Portugal playmaker has developed into one of the world’s finest midfielders at Paris Saint-Germain under coach Luis Enrique, and is the beating heart of Europe's best club team. In his last competitive appearance before the World Cup, he guided PSG to their second UEFA Champions League title in a row, also scooping the official Player of the Match award.

For Portugal, Vitinha is surrounded by a host of technically gifted players who will be eager to benefit from his outstanding vision at this World Cup.

Luiz Diaz (Colombia)

In a phenomenal first season at Bayern Munich, Luiz Diaz has shown exactly why, as his coach Vincent Kompany put it, he "loves chaos". Diaz's biggest strength is one-on-ones. He regularly leaves defenders in his wake with explosive changes of direction that rivals find almost impossible to anticipate. If Colombia give him the freedom he needs, Diaz is in the mood to leave World Cup opponents in a spin.

Christian Pulisic (USA)

Christian Pulisic, the attacking all-rounder is one of the mainstays of the USA squad. The co-hosts have high hopes for this tournament and with his rapid acceleration, ability to play with both feet, and directness towards goal, Pulisic could be the key to his country’s success. Home advantage will also give him added motivation.

Enzo Fernandez (Argentina)

Enzo Fernandez, the Argentinian midfield strategist, who can play in a number of roles in the centre of the pitch, stands out thanks to his intelligent passing, which he uses to dictate the tempo of the game and break the lines. He arrives in North America as a reigning World Cup and FIFA Club World Cup champion and with an experienced side around him who seem sure to be among the title contenders once again.

Ousmane Dembele (France)

Ousmane Dembele has been picking up individual accolades over the past year and it would be no surprise to see him add the Golden Ball to his collection. For all his talent, the Frenchman has shown inconsistency in the past but has now developed into an impressively mature team player, who not only impresses with his offensive play but also with his tenacity in the press.

Declan Rice (England)

Declan Rice is one of the first players who comes to mind when discussing the reasons behind Arsenal’s success this season.

The 27-year-old is a force to be reckoned with at both ends of the pitch. Not only is he extremely athletic and strong in his challenges, he can also control the game with his passing and is equally comfortable driving forward with the ball as well as delivering set-pieces.

Raphinha (Brazil)

A gifted dribbler and finisher, Raphinha also has an incredible mentality and aggression out of possession qualities which, when combined with his infectious personality, can be enough to inspire his whole team. Although the versatile Barcelona forward has been struggling with a thigh injury, if he is able to regain his form, he will be one of the wingers at the World Cup most capable of doing something special.