/FIFA World Cup 2026: Golden Ball, Golden Boot, Golden Glove & more - Full list of award winners

Spain claimed their second FIFA World Cup title after defeating Argentina 1-0 in extra time in the final at New York New Jersey Stadium on Sunday night, July 19, 2026.
Ferran Torres scored the decisive goal in the 106th minute. La Roja became the first team in history to win the tournament while conceding just one goal overall, capping a dominant campaign that also saw them sweep most major individual awards.
The awards ceremony highlighted Spain’s defensive solidity and standout performances, with midfielder Rodri named the tournament’s best player. France’s Kylian Mbappé claimed the Golden Boot for the second consecutive World Cup, while Spain’s goalkeeper and young defender also took home hardware.
ALSO READ: Spain's Rodri clinches FIFA World Cup 2026 Golden Ball Award; pips Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe
Winner: Rodri (Spain)
Spain captain Rodri was named the Golden Ball winner for his commanding midfield displays. He controlled games with exceptional passing, tackling, and leadership, completing the most successful passes in the tournament (756) while helping Spain concede just one goal across eight matches.
Rodri anchored the midfield in every game, breaking up opposition plays and dictating tempo.
Silver Ball: Lionel Messi (Argentina)
Bronze Ball: Kylian Mbappé (France)
Winner: Kylian Mbappe (France) - 10 goals
Mbappé secured his second straight Golden Boot with 10 goals and 4 assists in 8 matches. He became the first player to win the award at consecutive World Cups and extended his record as the all-time leading World Cup goalscorer with 22 career goals.
Despite France finishing fourth after a 6-4 loss to England in the third-place match, Mbappe delivered consistently, including braces in key games.
Top Scorers Highlights:
Golden Boot: Kylian Mbappé (France) – 10 goals
Silver Boot: Lionel Messi (Argentina) – 8 goals
Players with 7 goals (including Jude Bellingham and Erling Haaland) rounded out the top tier.
Winner: Unai Simón (Spain)
Spain’s goalkeeper Unai Simón earned the Golden Glove after conceding just one goal in the entire tournament. He kept six or seven clean sheets (sources vary slightly between 6 and a record 7 shutouts in 8 games) and set a World Cup record with 650 consecutive minutes without conceding.
His consistency behind a rock-solid defense was instrumental in Spain’s title-winning run.
Winner: Pau Cubarsí (Spain)
The 18/19-year-old Barcelona defender Pau Cubarsí was named the tournament’s best young player. He formed a formidable partnership in central defense, contributing to Spain’s near-impenetrable backline and earning recognition as a breakthrough star alongside teammate Lamine Yamal.
Spain’s back-to-back Euros (2024) and World Cup (2026) success makes them one of the most dominant sides of the era.
Rodri’s Golden Ball win adds to his Ballon d’Or (2024), Champions League, and Premier League titles. Mbappe's Golden Boot and all-time scoring record further cement his status as one of the game’s greats, even as Messi (at 39) settled for Silver Ball in what may have been his final World Cup.
The FIFA World Cup 2026 hosted across Canada, Mexico, and the United States with 48 teams, delivered drama, records, and a fitting champion in Spain.
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