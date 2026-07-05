/FIFA World Cup 2026 Golden Boot: Kylian Mbappe overtakes Lionel Messi; Erling Haaland, Harry Kane in contention

France captain Kylian Mbappe has moved to the top of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Golden Boot standings after scoring the decisive goal in Les Bleus' 1-0 Round of 16 victory over Paraguay. While the Real Madrid forward is level with Argentina captain Lionel Messi on seven goals, FIFA's official tie-breaker rules have put Mbappe ahead in the race for the tournament's top scorer.
Mbappe converted a 70th-minute penalty at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia to send France into the quarterfinals. The strike was his seventh goal of the tournament and his 19th overall in FIFA World Cup history.
Although both Mbappe and Messi have scored seven goals at the FIFA World Cup 2026, the Golden Boot is not decided solely by goals.
According to FIFA regulations, if two or more players finish level on goals, the first tie-breaker is the number of assists. If players are still tied, the award is decided by the fewest minutes played. Mbappe currently has seven goals and two assists, while Messi has seven goals and no assists, giving the France captain the edge in the standings.
If players are tied on goals, FIFA applies the following criteria:
-Most assists
-Fewest minutes played
With two assists already to his name, Mbappe is currently in pole position to retain the Golden Boot he won at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.
The France skipper has once again delivered on the biggest stage. After opening the tournament with a brace against Senegal, Mbappe scored twice against Iraq during the group stage before adding another brace against Sweden in the Round of 32. His composed penalty against Paraguay took his tally to seven goals in the tournament.
The goal also marked France's 150th in FIFA World Cup history and extended Mbappe's remarkable knockout-stage scoring record.
Following the victory, Mbappe praised his team's resilience after overcoming Paraguay's physical approach.
"We knew what kind of match it was going to be. We can also get our hands dirty. We know how to play ugly football," Mbappe said after the match.
1. Kylian Mbappe (France) - 7 goals, 2 assists
2. Lionel Messi (Argentina) - 7 goals
3. Erling Haaland (Norway) - 5 goals
4. Harry Kane (England) - 5 goals
5. Ousmane Dembele (France) - 4 goals
6. Mikel Oyarzabal (Spain) - 4 goals
7. Vinicius Junior (Brazil) - 4 goals
8. Ismaila Sarr (Senegal) - 4 goals
With the quarterfinals approaching, the race for the Golden Boot remains wide open. However, Mbappe currently holds the advantage thanks to FIFA's tie-breaker rules and will look to add to his tally as France continue their quest for a third World Cup title.
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