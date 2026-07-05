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FIFA World Cup 2026 Golden Boot: Kylian Mbappe overtakes Lionel Messi; Erling Haaland, Harry Kane in contention

Kylian Mbappe moved ahead of Lionel Messi in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Golden Boot race after scoring his seventh goal of the tournament against Paraguay, leading on assists despite both players being level on goals. Erling Haaland and Harry Kane remain in contention with five goals each as the race for the tournament's top scorer heats up.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Jul 05, 2026, 11:42 AM IST|Updated: Jul 05, 2026, 11:42 AM IST
FIFA World Cup 2026 Golden Boot: Kylian Mbappe overtakes Lionel Messi; Erling Haaland, Harry Kane in contention
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About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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