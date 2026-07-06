/FIFA World Cup 2026 Golden Boot race: Erling Haaland catches up Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe for top honours; check full standings

The ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026 has shattered records and produced an individual scoring battle for the ages. Following a legendary performance in the Round of 16, Norway's goal-machine Erling Haaland has caught up with football royalty, creating a three-way tie at the absolute peak of the Golden Boot standings alongside Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi.
For the first time in 96 years of FIFA World Cup history, three different players have reached 7 goals in a single edition of the tournament.
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Haaland's Historic Braces Shocks Brazil
Erling Haaland's entry into the top bracket came with immense historic weight. The prolific striker inspired Norway to a historic 2-1 upset victory over five-time champions Brazil.
Largely quiet for portions of the match, Haaland exploded in the second half - netting an 79th-minute header before burying a clinical second late in regulation time to secure Norway’s first-ever ticket to a FIFA World Cup quarterfinal.
Mbappe Holds Tiebreaker Advantage
While all three megastars sit locked at 7 goals, France captain Kylian Mbappe currently holds the technical number-one spot on the official leaderboard. As per FIFA regulations, assists serve as the first tiebreaker for the Golden Boot award. Thanks to his 2 assists alongside his 7 goals (the latest being a penalty against Paraguay), Mbappe maintains a slight edge over his rivals.
Meanwhile, Lionel Messi's campaign remains a romantic epic. Playing in his final World Cup, the legendary playmaker has scored 7 times - including pivotal performances against Cape Verde and Algeria - to keep Argentina squarely in the hunt for consecutive world titles.
FIFA World Cup 2026 Golden Boot Leaderboard
Rank Player Country Goals Assists
1. Kylian Mbappe France 7 2
2. Lionel Messi Argentina 7 0
3. Erling Haaland Norway 7 0
4. Harry Kane England 6 1
5. Ousmane Dembele France 4 2
6. Mikel Oyarzabal Spain 4 1
7. Ismaila Sarr Senegal 4 1
8. Julian Quinones Mexico 4 1
9. Jude Bellingham England 4 1
10. Vinicius Junior Brazil 3 1
What’s Next? Quarterfinals Loom Large
The race intensifies as teams push toward the semifinals:
Every knockout goal could decide the Golden Boot. A single hat-trick or extra-time masterclass might separate these legends. Bookmakers favor Mbappe slightly, but Messi's magic and Haaland's brute force keep it wide open.
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