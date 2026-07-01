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  • /FIFA World Cup 2026 Golden Boot race: Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi, Erling Haaland; Check full top scorers list

FIFA World Cup 2026 Golden Boot race: Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi, Erling Haaland; Check full top scorers list

Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi are tied on six goals each in the FIFA World Cup 2026, with the French captain leading the Golden Boot race on assists. Erling Haaland, Ousmane Dembele and Vinicius Junior remain in contention as the knockout stage progresses.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Jul 01, 2026, 06:23 PM IST|Updated: Jul 01, 2026, 06:24 PM IST
FIFA World Cup 2026 Golden Boot race: Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi, Erling Haaland; Check full top scorers list
Image Credit: X/ Screengrab

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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