/FIFA World Cup 2026 Golden Boot race: Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi, Erling Haaland; Check full top scorers list

The race for the FIFA World Cup 2026 Golden Boot is gathering pace as the tournament enters the knockout stage, with Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe once again dominating the headlines. France captain Mbappe drew level with Argentina legend Messi after scoring a brace in France's 3-0 Round of 32 victory over Sweden. Both superstars now have six goals each in the tournament, setting up another thrilling battle for the Golden Boot after their memorable duel at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.
However, despite being tied on goals, Mbappe currently holds the edge in the standings thanks to his superior assist tally.
After the completion of several Round of 32 matches, the leading goalscorers are:
Kylian Mbappe (France) - 6 goals, 2 assists
Lionel Messi (Argentina) - 6 goals, 0 assists
Erling Haaland (Norway) - 5 goals
Ousmane Dembele (France) - 4 goals, 2 assists
Vinicius Junior (Brazil) - 4 goals, 1 assist
Although Messi and Mbappe have both scored six goals, FIFA's tiebreaking rules place Mbappe at the top of the Golden Boot standings.
If two players finish level on goals, the player with more assists is awarded the Golden Boot. Mbappe has registered two assists in addition to his six goals, while Messi is yet to record an assist in the tournament. If players are still tied on goals and assists, FIFA considers the total minutes played, with the player achieving those numbers in fewer minutes finishing higher.
Norway striker Erling Haaland remains firmly in contention with five goals. Norway have progressed to the Round of 16, giving Haaland more opportunities to close the gap on the two leaders. Brazil winger Vinicius Junior and France forward Ousmane Dembele also remain in the hunt, although they will need strong performances in the knockout rounds to catch the leaders.
Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo has scored two goals so far in the tournament. While he is still mathematically in contention, Ronaldo will need a prolific run in the knockout stages if he is to challenge for the Golden Boot.
Mbappe is the defending Golden Boot winner after finishing as the top scorer at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar with eight goals. England captain Harry Kane won the award in 2018, while Colombia's James Rodriguez claimed the honour in 2014. No player has won the FIFA World Cup Golden Boot more than once.
The all-time leading goalscorers in FIFA World Cup history are:
1. Lionel Messi (Argentina) - 19 goals
2. Kylian Mbappe (France) - 18 goals
3. Miroslav Klose (Germany) - 16 goals
4. Ronaldo (Brazil) -15 goals
5. Gerd Muller (West Germany) - 14 goals
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