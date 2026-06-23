Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Other Sports
  • /FIFA World Cup 2026 Golden Boot race: Lionel Messi on top, Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland close in; check full leaderboard

FIFA World Cup 2026 Golden Boot race: Lionel Messi on top, Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland close in; check full leaderboard

Find out which players are leading the way in the race for the Golden Boot, which will be awarded to the top goal scorer at FIFA World Cup 2026.
 

Written ByAvinash Kumar
Published: Jun 23, 2026, 07:46 PM IST|Updated: Jun 23, 2026, 08:10 PM IST
FIFA World Cup 2026 Golden Boot race: Lionel Messi on top, Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland close in; check full leaderboard
Image Credit: IANS/AI

About the Author

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar is a Senior Sub-Editor (Sports) with over 7 years of experience in the media industry. He specialises in conducting exclusive interviews, doing special stories and ground reporting across sports.  After starting his journalism career in 2018 at United News Of India (UNI) News Agency, he has worked at various reputed media organisations like IANS News Agency, Times Now before joining Zee News, one of India's largest News Network. Avinash has covered multiple tournaments like the Cricket World Cup, IPL, ILT20, PKL, Indian Open and others from the different venues across the globe. He has also interviewed renowned sportspersons like Virender Sehwag, Brett Lee, Joe Root, PV Sindhu, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shikhar Dhawan and others over the years.  He holds a degree in Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication (BJMC) and brings his sports knowledge, experience and correct facts to stories that matter. He can be reached at Avinash.Kumar@India.com or @Avinashkmratish on X.

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
President Droupadi Murmu honours 65 achievers with Padma Awards 2026
Padma Awards 20269 min ago
2
FIFA World Cup 202626 min ago
3
Ashutosh Rana29 min ago
4
Auto news38 min ago
5
bengaluru traffic1 hr ago