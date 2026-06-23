/FIFA World Cup 2026 Golden Boot race: Lionel Messi on top, Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland close in; check full leaderboard

The ongoing 2026 FIFA World Cup, co-hosted by Canada, Mexico, and the United States, has produced a historical shootout between some of football's greatest modern icons, delivering early fireworks in the race for the Golden Boot. Lionel Messi currently leads the standings, but Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland are closing fast, while Harry Kane lurks as a proven threat.
The quartet of superstars - Messi, Mbappe, Haaland, Kane - has turned the tournament into a goal-scoring spectacle, with historic records already tumbling.
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Rank Player Team Goals
1. Lionel Messi Argentina 5
2 Erling Haaland Norway 4
3 Kylian Mbappé France 4
4 Deniz Undav Germany 3
5 Jonathan David Canada 3
6 Crysencio Summerville Netherlands 2
7 Mikel Oyarzabal Spain 2
8 Maximiliano Araújo Uruguay 2
9 Ayase Ueda Japan 2
10 Cody Gakpo Netherlands 2
11 Vinícius Júnior Brazil 2
12 Johan Manzambi Switzerland 2
13 Brian Brobbey Netherlands 2
14 Harry Kane England 2
15 Matheus Cunha Brazil 2
Messi's tally includes a hat-trick in Argentina's opener and additional strikes that made him the all-time leading men's World Cup goalscorer. On the other hand, Mbappé and Haaland have each netted braces in recent outings, showcasing blistering form. Kane has contributed steadily for England.
The race for the FIFA World Cup 2026 Golden Boot is ferocious. In past tournaments, the Golden Boot winner often finished with around 6 goals. Here, the top three have nearly matched that after just a couple of group-stage games.
Messi (now in his late 30s) continues defying age, Mbappé eyes a second Golden Boot after 2022, Haaland brings Premier League-proven lethality on his World Cup debut push, and Kane remains a clinical finisher.
Tiebreakers add intrigue: assists and minutes played matter if goals are level. Undav (Germany) and David (Canada) sit just behind with strong per-minute output, but the spotlight stays on the big four.
Lionel Messi (Argentina): Already a World Cup winner and record-breaker, Messi has been clinical with poacher finishes and visionary play. Argentina's deep run potential gives him more chances.
Kylian Mbappé (France): The defending Golden Boot winner (2022) thrives on speed and finishing. France's strong squad and favorable fixtures boost his odds.
Erling Haaland (Norway): A goal machine in club football, Haaland is translating that to the international stage with powerful strikes and aerial dominance.
Harry Kane (England): Reliable and intelligent, Kane drops deep to create while staying lethal in the box. England’s structure suits his style.
The extraordinary conversion rates of Messi, Mbappé, and Haaland have left fans and analysts wondering if one of football's oldest milestones could finally tumble. Not since 1970 has a player reached double digits in a single World Cup tournament.
With the tournament expanded to 48 teams, Just Fontaine’s legendary 1958 single-tournament record of 13 goals is suddenly under serious threat. If this explosive group stage is any indication, the 2026 Golden Boot will require a historic haul to win.
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