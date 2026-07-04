/FIFA World Cup 2026 Golden Boot Race: Lionel Messi overtakes Kylian Mbappe; Harry Kane, Erling Haaland remain in contention

As the 2026 FIFA World Cup progresses into the knockout stages, the battle for the Golden Boot - awarded to the tournament's top scorer - has turned into one of the most thrilling and star-packed races in recent memory.



At 39 years old, Lionel Messi has once again proven why he remains football's eternal superstar as Argentine maestro has claimed solitary leadership at the top of the goalscoring charts, breaking a temporary deadlock with his perennial international rival, France captain Kylian Mbappé.



The Top Two Duel: Messi vs. Mbappe



Just days ago, Mbappe turned the Golden Boot race into a dead heat. The 27-year-old French forward put on a spectacular masterclass New York New Jersey Stadium, netting a brilliant brace to lead France to a dominant 3-0 victory over Sweden in the Round of 32. That double briefly drew him level with Messi at 6 goals and made Mbappe the outright highest scorer in World Cup knockout history with 10 goals.



However, Messi didn't stay level for long. Facing Cabo Verde in a dramatic, high-stakes Round of 32 clash that stretched into extra time, Messi opened the scoring for Argentina in the first half. The clinical strike was his 7th goal of the 2026 tournament, breaking the tie with Mbappé and pushing him into standalone first place.



The goal also extended Messi's legendary status, making him the all-time leading scorer in World Cup history with 20 total goals.







The Chasing Pack: Kane And Haaland Loom Large



While the spotlight remains firmly on the Messi-Mbappe rivalry, a star-studded group of elite forwards is breathing down their necks:



Harry Kane (England): The England captain put on a heroic performance to spark a dramatic 2-1 comeback victory against DR Congo. Kane's late brace not only saved the Three Lions from a shock exit but also rocketed him to 5 goals for the tournament.



Erling Haaland (Norway): Competing in his debut FIFA World Cup, the Norwegian goal-machine has lived up to the hype, racking up 5 goals - including a crucial match-winner against Ivory Coast - to sit tied for third place with Kane.



Ousmane Dembele & Vinícius Junior: Both wingers remain live threats in the upper tier of the leaderboard, sitting comfortably with 4 goals each for France and Brazil respectively.



Current FIFA World Cup 2026 Top Scorers



Rank Player Country Goals



1. Lionel Messi Argentina 7

2. Kylian Mbappe France 6

3. Erling Haaland Norway 5

4. Harry Kane England 5

5. Vinicius Junior Brazil 4

6. Mikel Oyarzabal Spain 4

7. Ousmane Dembele France 4

8. Ismaïla Sarr Senegal 4



Further back are players like Julián Quiñones (Mexico), Deniz Undav (Germany), and others with 3 goals, keeping the race wide open.



What's Next?



With the Round of 16 matchups locked in, individual ambitions and national glory are perfectly aligned. The quarterfinals and beyond will be decisive. Every match carries massive weight: a brace could catapult a player to the lead, while a goalless outing might end a contender's hopes. Argentina, France, England, and Norway all remain alive, giving their star forwards plenty of opportunities.



Messi is chasing a historic first-ever Golden Boot to pair with his quest for another trophy, while Mbappé aims to retain the award he won in Qatar. With Kane and Haaland only a single multi-goal game away from turning the standings upside down, this is shaping up to be one of the most explosive Golden Boot races in football history.

