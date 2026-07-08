/FIFA World Cup 2026 Golden boot race: Who leads the Top scorers after Round of 16?

An extraordinary individual performance from Lionel Messi propelled Argentina into the quarterfinal stage while cementing his lead in the race for the FIFA World Cup 2026 Golden Boot. The reigning world champions were on the brink of an unexpected elimination after falling into a 2–0 deficit against Egypt during their Round of 16 match at Atlanta Stadium.
Messi initiated the fightback by delivering a precise pass for Cristian Romero to score a header in the 79th minute. Just four minutes later, the captain himself netted the equalizer, setting the stage for Enzo Fernández to seal a breathtaking 3–2 victory during injury time.
Lionel Messi Moves Top of FIFA World Cup 2026 Golden Boot Standings
This crucial goal raised Messi's individual tournament count to eight goals, pushing him ahead of Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland, who occupy joint second place with seven goals each. Additionally, the assist raised Messi's cumulative goal involvements to nine, consisting of eight goals and one assist. This ties him with Mbappe, who has recorded seven goals and two assists.
How FIFA World Cup Golden Boot Tie-Break Rules Work
According to official FIFA Golden Boot tournament regulations, the total number of goals scored is the primary deciding factor. Assists are utilized as the opening tiebreaker if players finish equal on goals. Should a tie persist beyond that metric, the individual with the fewest minutes spent on the pitch earns the honor.
Messi Extends Historic FIFA World Cup Goalscoring Record
This performance further builds upon Messi's historic achievements on the international stage. The legendary forward has now amassed 21 career goals in the FIFA World Cup, reinforcing his status as the highest goalscorer in the history of the competition.
Messi Sets Unwanted World Cup Penalty Record
Interestingly, his match-winning heroics occurred directly after a first-half penalty failure. This particular miss extended a less desirable milestone for the veteran captain, who now holds the record for the most missed penalties in FIFA World Cup history, excluding traditional post-match shootouts.
Mbappe, Haaland and Harry Kane Keep Golden Boot Race Alive
The battle for the top goalscorer award remains highly competitive as the tournament transitions into the quarterfinals. Mbappe kept pace with the frontrunner by converting a decisive penalty during France's 1–0 triumph over Paraguay. Simultaneously, Haaland found the back of the net twice during Norway's surprise victory against Brazil to secure their spot in the final eight. England skipper Harry Kane is also firmly in the mix after scoring a penalty in a 3–2 win against Mexico, bringing his total count to six goals.
FIFA World Cup 2026 Golden Boot Standings After Round of 16
Following the conclusion of Argentina's dramatic victory against Egypt, the top scorers are positioned as follows:
Rank Player Country Goals Assists
1 Lionel Messi Argentina 8 1
2 Kylian Mbappe France 7 2
3 Erling Haaland Norway 7 0
4 Harry Kane England 6 1
5 Ousmane Dembele France 4 2
6 Ismaila Sarr Senegal 4 1
7 Mikel Oyarzabal Spain 4 1
8 Julian Quinones Mexico 4 1
9 Jude Bellingham England 4 1
10 Vinicius Junior Brazil 4 0
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