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FIFA World Cup 2026 Group B qualification scenarios: What Switzerland, Canada, Bosnia and Qatar need to reach last 32

Here’s the break down of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group B qualification scenarios, tiebreakers, and points table permutations for Switzerland, Canada, Bosnia, and Qatar to reach the last 32 of the tournament:
 

Written ByAvinash Kumar
Published: Jun 20, 2026, 01:08 AM IST|Updated: Jun 20, 2026, 01:36 AM IST
FIFA World Cup 2026 Group B qualification scenarios: What Switzerland, Canada, Bosnia and Qatar need to reach last 32
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar is a Senior Sub-Editor (Sports) with over 7 years of experience in the media industry. He specialises in conducting exclusive interviews, doing special stories and ground reporting across sports.  After starting his journalism career in 2018 at United News Of India (UNI) News Agency, he has worked at various reputed media organisations like IANS News Agency, Times Now before joining Zee News, one of India's largest News Network. Avinash has covered multiple tournaments like the Cricket World Cup, IPL, ILT20, PKL, Indian Open and others from the different venues across the globe. He has also interviewed renowned sportspersons like Virender Sehwag, Brett Lee, Joe Root, PV Sindhu, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shikhar Dhawan and others over the years.  He holds a degree in Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication (BJMC) and brings his sports knowledge, experience and correct facts to stories that matter. He can be reached at Avinash.Kumar@India.com or @Avinashkmratish on X.

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