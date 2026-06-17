/FIFA World Cup 2026: Haaland’s World Cup debut, Iraq’s resistance and a 3-1 finish – Norway turn it around in style

FIFA World Cup 2026: Norway opened their FIFA World Cup campaign with a 3–1 victory over Iraq in a Group I contest that brought together two teams returning to the tournament after long gaps. The match, played under the early pressure of a tightly packed group that also includes France and Senegal, ended with Norway taking full points after a steady second-half showing.
The game began with both sides trying to settle into the pace of World Cup football after years away from this stage. Iraq, making their first appearance since 1986, showed early discipline in structure and kept Norway from finding rhythm in the final third. Norway, returning after their last appearance in 1998, looked to build through controlled possession rather than rushing forward.
Chances were limited in the opening exchanges, with both teams prioritising a compact defensive structure. Iraq was organised while absorbing pressure and looking to break forward in short spells, while Norway leaned on Martin Ødegaard to link midfield play with the attacking line. The opening goal came when Norway started to pull Iraq’s defence wider and create space in behind.
The breakthrough eventually came as Norway began to stretch Iraq’s back line. Erling Haaland, leading the attack, remained closely marked but his movement created space for supporting runners. That pressure eventually forced Iraq into errors in their defensive setup, allowing Norway to edge ahead before the interval.
Iraq did not step back after conceding and continued to push forward whenever space opened up. Their persistence paid off with a goal that brought them level, sparking a spell where Norway had to defend deeper than they would have preferred.
However, Norway’s response was measured rather than reactive. Instead of chasing the game, they returned to structured buildup, holding onto possession for longer and pulling Iraq out of position. The control in midfield gradually moved the momentum back in Norway’s favour.
Haaland’s presence was crucial throughout this phase. Even when Haaland was not on the scoresheet, his movement kept Iraq’s back line busy, often dragging defenders out of their positions and creating space for Norway’s midfield to move into.
Norway picked up the pace after the break. The second half started at a higher tempo, with Norway showing more urgency whenever they pushed forward. The match picked up pace in the second half, with Norway showing more urgency in their attacking play.
Norway raised the tempo after the break. The second half opened at a quicker pace, with Norway adding more urgency to their attacking play. Iraq were pushed further back as the pressure grew, and they started spending longer spells inside their own half trying to hold the shape together.
Norway didn’t rush things. They worked the ball around, waited for openings, and kept probing until gaps began to appear around the edge of the box. That pressure eventually led to the second goal, the kind that comes after repeated waves of attacks rather than a single sharp move.
Iraq tried to respond and had moments going forward, but Norway stayed organised at the back and dealt with most situations before they turned into real danger. Ødegaard stayed involved throughout, keeping Norway calm on the ball and helping them slow the game whenever Iraq tried to build momentum.
The third goal late on simply confirmed what had been building for most of the half. Norway were sharper in the final third and made their chances count. Iraq kept working until the end, but the difference showed in how each side handled key moments in front of goal.
The result gives Norway an important early boost in a group that demands consistency from the very first match. With France and Senegal also competing for qualification, both Norway and Iraq entered this fixture knowing that points would be difficult to recover if dropped.
For Norway, the win offers early validation of their attacking structure built around Haaland and Ødegaard. For Iraq, despite the defeat, the performance showed moments of resilience that they will look to build on in their rest group fixtures.
As both sides move forward in the tournament, the match will be remembered as a competitive return to the World Cup stage, where Norway’s clinical finishing made the difference in a 3-1 result.
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