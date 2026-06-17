Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Other Sports
  • /FIFA World Cup 2026: Haaland’s World Cup debut, Iraq’s resistance and a 3-1 finish – Norway turn it around in style

FIFA World Cup 2026: Haaland’s World Cup debut, Iraq’s resistance and a 3-1 finish – Norway turn it around in style

Iraq was organised while absorbing pressure and looking to break forward in short spells, while Norway leaned on Martin Ødegaard to link midfield play with the attacking line.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Tarique Anwar
Published: Jun 17, 2026, 06:18 AM IST|Updated: Jun 17, 2026, 06:20 AM IST
FIFA World Cup 2026: Haaland’s World Cup debut, Iraq’s resistance and a 3-1 finish – Norway turn it around in style
Image Credit: Norway&#039;s Fredrik Aursnes in action with Iraq&#039;s Aymen Hussein. (Photo: ANI/Reuters)

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
FIFA WC 2026: Haaland debut, Iraq fight & 3-1 finish – Norway turn it around
FIFA World Cup 20265 min ago
2
Dialogue of the day7 min ago
3
quote of the day23 min ago
4
Operation Tiger44 min ago
5
Entertainment58 min ago