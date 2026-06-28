/FIFA World Cup 2026: Harry Kane breaks 36-year-old England World Cup record, says 'It is a proud feeling'

After bettering Gary Lineker’s record for the most goals scored for the England men’s national team at the FIFA World Cup, England captain Harry Kane said that he feels proud of the achievement, but he will never take such moments for granted as he is hoping for more milestones to hit in the 2026 global showpiece.
Jude Bellingham volleyed in from a corner before providing the cross for Kane to head in his 11th World Cup goal as England clinched top spot in Group L.
The goal saw the Bayern Munich striker surpass the record set by Gary Lineker 36 years ago.
"It is a proud one for sure," Kane said after the match. "I spoke before the tournament about the World Cup being the biggest competition we play as professional footballers, so to get to 11 goals is a proud feeling."
Russia 2018 was Kane's first global finals, and while England bowed out in the semi-finals, he joined Lineker in scooping the Golden Boot with six goals. Two more followed at Qatar 2022 with efforts against Senegal and France.
"I just want to enjoy this moment with the team, enjoy being top of the table," Kane said. "I never take these moments for granted. Another good milestone to hit and I hope it is not the last one in this tournament."
The Bayern Munich striker said he was surprised by Panama's quality during the match at New York New Jersey Stadium. "It was a solid performance again against a tricky side. They have fast, tricky players and had moments," the 32-year-old said.
"Overall we controlled it pretty well. The first half we were maybe a little bit sloppy in the final third but we got better in the second half. We would have liked to see out the game a little bit easier."
Kane’s goal against Panama on his 117th appearance means he is now on 82 goals for England as he continues to extend his lead at the top of England men’s senior team’s list of all-time record goalscorers.
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