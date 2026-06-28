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FIFA World Cup 2026: Harry Kane breaks 36-year-old England World Cup record, says 'It is a proud feeling'

After bettering Gary Lineker’s record for the most goals scored for the England men’s national team at the FIFA World Cup, England captain Harry Kane said that he feels proud of the achievement, but he will never take such moments for granted as he is hoping for more milestones to hit in the 2026 global showpiece.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 28, 2026, 10:22 AM IST|Updated: Jun 28, 2026, 10:22 AM IST
FIFA World Cup 2026: Harry Kane breaks 36-year-old England World Cup record, says 'It is a proud feeling'
Image Credit: IANS

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