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FIFA World Cup 2026: Harry Kane breaks silence on Jude Bellingham-Thomas Tuchel tension ahead of England vs Argentina

Harry Kane has dismissed speculation of tension between Jude Bellingham and Thomas Tuchel, insisting England's squad remains "completely together" ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-final against Argentina. The England captain also defended Tuchel's candid criticism after the quarter-final win over Norway, saying the manager's honesty is one of his biggest strengths.

Published: Jul 14, 2026, 09:42 AM IST|Updated: Jul 14, 2026, 09:42 AM IST
FIFA World Cup 2026: Harry Kane breaks silence on Jude Bellingham-Thomas Tuchel tension ahead of England vs Argentina
Image Credit: IANS

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FIFA World Cup 2026: Harry Kane breaks silence on Jude Bellingham-Thomas Tuchel tension ahead of England vs Argentina
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