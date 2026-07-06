/Harry Kane creates unique record, becomes first player in FIFA World Cup history to...

England captain Harry Kane scripted a unique piece of FIFA World Cup history as the Three Lions defeated Mexico national football team to book their place in the quarterfinals. Kane became the first player on record since 1966 to both score and concede a penalty in the same FIFA World Cup match.
The England skipper converted from the penalty spot in the second half to restore his side's advantage after they were reduced to 10 men, before later conceding a penalty by fouling Brian Gutierrez inside the box. Raul Jimenez converted the resulting spot-kick, but England held on to seal a hard-fought victory and keep their hopes of ending a 60-year wait for a major international trophy alive.
England once again relied on their biggest stars as Kane and Jude Bellingham played decisive roles in the knockout clash. Bellingham opened the scoring after meeting Kane's cross, netting his fourth goal of the tournament to hand England an early advantage.
The momentum shifted early in the second half when defender Jarell Quansah was shown a straight red card following a VAR review for his challenge as Jesus Gallardo, leaving England to play the remainder of the match with 10 men.
Despite the numerical disadvantage, England earned another penalty after Anthony Gordon was brought down by Mexico goalkeeper Raul Rangel inside the area. Kane calmly converted from the spot to score what eventually proved to be the match-winning goal.
England's captain later found himself at the centre of another major moment when he brought down Brian Gutierrez inside the penalty area. Jimenez made no mistake from the spot, ensuring a tense finish, but England defended resolutely to secure progression to the last eight.
In doing so, Kane entered the record books as the first footballer since 1966 to both score a penalty and concede one in the same FIFA World Cup match. It was another landmark achievement for the striker, who continues to lead England's charge at the tournament.
The victory sends England into a blockbuster quarterfinal against Norway national football team, led by star striker Erling Haaland. With Kane and Bellingham in fine form, England remain firmly in contention as they continue their quest for World Cup glory.
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