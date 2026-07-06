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Harry Kane creates unique record, becomes first player in FIFA World Cup history to...

England captain Harry Kane created FIFA World Cup history by becoming the first player since 1966 to both score and concede a penalty in the same match as England defeated Mexico national football team to reach the quarterfinals. Despite playing with 10 men after Jarell Quansah's red card, England held on for a 3-2 win and will now face Norway national football team in the last eight.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Jul 06, 2026, 01:25 PM IST|Updated: Jul 06, 2026, 01:36 PM IST
Harry Kane creates unique record, becomes first player in FIFA World Cup history to...
Image Credit: Instagram/ @harrykane

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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