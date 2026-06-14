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  • /FIFA World Cup 2026 highest-paid players: Cristiano Ronaldo tops the List, Lionel Messi no. 2, Kylian Mbappe at...; Check full rankings

FIFA World Cup 2026 highest-paid players: Cristiano Ronaldo tops the List, Lionel Messi no. 2, Kylian Mbappe at...; Check full rankings

Cristiano Ronaldo leads the list of the highest-paid players at the FIFA World Cup 2026 with estimated earnings of $300 million, ahead of long-time rival Lionel Messi. Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland and Vinicius Jr. also feature among football's biggest earners at the tournament.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Jun 14, 2026, 12:03 PM IST|Updated: Jun 14, 2026, 12:04 PM IST
FIFA World Cup 2026 highest-paid players: Cristiano Ronaldo tops the List, Lionel Messi no. 2, Kylian Mbappe at...; Check full rankings
Image Credit: Pic Credits: (X/ Screengrab)

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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