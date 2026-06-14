/FIFA World Cup 2026 highest-paid players: Cristiano Ronaldo tops the List, Lionel Messi no. 2, Kylian Mbappe at...; Check full rankings

The FIFA World Cup 2026 is in full swing, with football's biggest stars battling for the ultimate prize. As the tournament expands to 48 teams and spans across the United States, Canada and Mexico, several global icons have arrived not just with title ambitions but also with staggering earnings on and off the pitch.
According to Forbes, Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo is the highest-paid player at the tournament, while long-time rival Lionel Messi and France superstar Kylian Mbappe complete the top three.
At 41, Ronaldo continues to rewrite records, both on and off the field. The Portuguese forward tops the list with estimated earnings of USD 300 million over the last 12 months, including USD 235 million from football-related income and USD 65 million through endorsements and commercial deals.
The Al-Nassr star is also chasing a historic milestone on the pitch as he seeks his first FIFA World Cup title in what is his sixth appearance at the tournament.
Defending World Cup winner Lionel Messi ranks second on the list with estimated earnings of USD 140 million, split equally between on-field and off-field income.
The Argentina captain is also featuring in his sixth World Cup and remains in contention to become the tournament's all-time leading goalscorer. Off the field, the Inter Miami star continues to dominate global marketing campaigns through several major brand partnerships.
France captain Kylian Mbappe sits third with earnings of USD 95 million, followed by Norway striker Erling Haaland at USD 80 million. Brazil's Vinicius Jr. completes the top five with estimated annual earnings of USD 60 million.
Mbappe remains one of football's biggest commercial attractions, while Haaland is carrying the expectations of leading Norway in its first World Cup appearance since 1998.
Egypt captain Mohamed Salah is sixth with earnings of USD 55 million, narrowly ahead of Senegal's Sadio Mane at USD 54 million.
England midfielder Jude Bellingham and teenage Spanish sensation Lamine Yamal have also made the elite list, highlighting football's changing landscape where younger stars are rapidly becoming global brands. Brazil forward Neymar rounds off the rankings despite battling injury concerns ahead of the tournament.
1. Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) - USD 300 million
2. Lionel Messi (Argentina) - USD 140 million
3. Kylian Mbappe (France) - USD 95 million
4. Erling Haaland (Norway) - USD 80 million
5. Vinicius Jr. (Brazil) - USD 60 million
6. Mohamed Salah (Egypt) - USD 55 million
7. Sadio Mane (Senegal) - USD 54 million
8. Jude Bellingham (England) - USD 44 million
9. Lamine Yamal (Spain) - USD 43 million
10. Harry Kane (England) - USD 41 million
11. Neymar (Brazil) - USD 38 million
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