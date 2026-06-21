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FIFA World Cup 2026 creates history, 72-year-old record broken in just 33 games

The FIFA World Cup 2026 has officially become the fastest edition of the global showpiece to hit the 100-goal milestone in 68 years, achieving the feat in just 33 matches.  

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 21, 2026, 10:18 AM IST|Updated: Jun 21, 2026, 10:19 AM IST
FIFA World Cup 2026 creates history, 72-year-old record broken in just 33 games
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