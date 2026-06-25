FIFA World Cup 2026: How 8 best third-placed teams qualify for Round of 32 - Here's all you need to know about qualification scenarios and schedule

The FIFA World Cup 2026 has introduced a brand-new format, expanding the tournament from 32 to 48 teams and adding a Round of 32 for the first time in history. While the top two teams from each of the 12 groups qualify automatically for the knockout stage, the battle for the eight best third-placed spots has become one of the most intriguing aspects of the competition.

Written By Riya Mishra Published: Jun 25, 2026, 05:20 PM IST | Updated: Jun 25, 2026, 05:20 PM IST join share