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FIFA World Cup 2026: How 8 best third-placed teams qualify for Round of 32 - Here's all you need to know about qualification scenarios and schedule

The FIFA World Cup 2026 has introduced a brand-new format, expanding the tournament from 32 to 48 teams and adding a Round of 32 for the first time in history. While the top two teams from each of the 12 groups qualify automatically for the knockout stage, the battle for the eight best third-placed spots has become one of the most intriguing aspects of the competition.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Jun 25, 2026, 05:20 PM IST|Updated: Jun 25, 2026, 05:20 PM IST
FIFA World Cup 2026: How 8 best third-placed teams qualify for Round of 32 - Here's all you need to know about qualification scenarios and schedule
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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