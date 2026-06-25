/FIFA World Cup 2026: How 8 best third-placed teams qualify for Round of 32 - Here's all you need to know about qualification scenarios and schedule

The FIFA World Cup 2026 has introduced a brand-new format, expanding the tournament from 32 to 48 teams and adding a Round of 32 for the first time in history. While the top two teams from each of the 12 groups qualify automatically for the knockout stage, the battle for the eight best third-placed spots has become one of the most intriguing aspects of the competition.
With only four of the 12 third-placed teams set to be eliminated, fans are closely tracking qualification scenarios as the group stage reaches its decisive phase.
Under the new 48-team format, the World Cup features 12 groups of four teams each. After the completion of the group stage:
- 12 group winners qualify automatically
- 12 group runners-up qualify automatically
- 8 best third-placed teams also qualify
This means a total of 32 teams advance to the knockout stage, while only four third-placed teams are eliminated.
Once all group matches are completed, FIFA creates a separate ranking table featuring all 12 teams that finish third in their respective groups.
The eight highest-ranked teams in this table qualify for the Round of 32.
The ranking criteria are applied in the following order:
1. Points Earned
Teams are first ranked based on points collected during the group stage.
- Win = 3 points
- Draw = 1 point
- Loss = 0 points
A team with four points will always rank above a team with three points.
2. Goal Difference
If two or more teams are level on points, goal difference becomes the deciding factor.
Goal Difference = Goals Scored - Goals Conceded
A team with a superior goal difference will be ranked higher.
3. Goals Scored
If teams remain level on points and goal difference, the team that has scored more goals during the group stage receives the higher ranking.
4. Fair Play Record
Disciplinary records can also play a crucial role in determining qualification.
FIFA's fair-play deductions are:
Yellow card: -1 point
Indirect red card (two yellows): -3 points
Direct red card: -4 points
Yellow card followed by direct red card: -5 points
The team with fewer disciplinary deductions ranks higher.
5. FIFA Men's World Ranking
If teams remain inseparable after all previous criteria, FIFA uses the latest FIFA Men's World Ranking to break the tie.
Although qualification depends on results across all groups, historical examples from similar tournament formats suggest:
- 4 points or more: Almost certain qualification
- 3 points: Usually enough, depending on goal difference
- 2 points: Possible but risky
- 0-1 point: Highly unlikely to qualify
As a result, teams often continue pushing for goals even when qualification appears uncertain, knowing that goal difference and goals scored could become decisive.
The explained format has increased the importance of goal difference. Two teams may finish on the same number of points, making a single goal the difference between reaching the Round of 32 and an early exit. This is why teams chasing third place often continue attacking aggressively in their final group-stage matches rather than settling for narrow results.
Once the eight best third-placed teams are identified, FIFA allocates them to specific Round of 32 fixtures using a predetermined bracket system. The allocation depends on which groups produce the qualifying third-placed teams, ensuring there are no repeat matches against the winner of the same group. As a result, the exact knockout opponent for a third-placed side is only confirmed once all group-stage matches have been completed.
Following the group stage, the tournament will move through the knockout rounds as follows:
Group Stage: June 11–27
Round of 32: June 28–July 3
Round of 16: July 4–7
Quarterfinals: July 9–11
Semifinals: July 14–15
Third-Place Playoff: July 18
Final: July 19
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