/FIFA World Cup 2026: How Norway overpowered Brazil and Haaland changed the game

FIFA World Cup 2026: Norway have reached the World Cup quarterfinals for the first time after a 2-1 win over Brazil in a tense round-of-16 match. It is a result that will be talked about for years in Norwegian football history. The final whistle brought a loud reaction from the stands as players and fans came together in celebration, a night that few would have imagined before kick-off.
Brazil entered the match with the weight of history behind them, but they were unable to control the game in the way they usually do at this level. Carlo Ancelotti’s side finished with just 34% possession, their lowest recorded return in a World Cup match. The team struggled to build long spells of pressure and found themselves chasing Norway’s movement off the ball.
The match also added another difficult statistic to Brazil’s recent World Cup record. Since their 2002 triumph over Germany in the final, they have now been eliminated in six knockout matches against European opponents. This defeat also means Brazil have failed to reach the quarterfinals for the first time since 1990. It adds to a long stretch without a World Cup title since 2002.
On the other hand, Norway played with patience and structure. They waited for their moments and used them well. The turning point came through Erling Haaland, who once again stepped up in a big match situation. His presence in the box caused problems throughout the second half, and his finishing made the difference when it counted.
Haaland scored twice to guide Norway through, showing the same clinical edge that has defined his club career. With those goals, he moved level with Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi in the tournament’s Golden Boot race.
Across four matches, he has now scored seven goals from 15 shots, with 12 of those on target. The numbers shows the kind of efficiency that has made him one of the most feared forwards in the world.
After the final whistle, Norway’s players joined their fans in celebration, taking part in their traditional Viking row. Haaland led the moment as the team moved together in unison, celebrating a result that secured their place in the last eight.
The win also guarantees them a place in one of the biggest matches of their modern football history, with England and Mexico set to compete for the next opponent.
Brazil were left with disappointment after the match. Extending a long wait for another title, the five-time champions leave the tournament earlier than expected once again. It is now their longest spell without a World Cup win since their first triumph in 1958. If the cycle continues, the 2030 tournament will be 28 years since their last title, passing the 24-year stretch between 1970 and 1994.
The night belonged to Norway, though, and to a team that played with control and belief against one of football’s biggest names. It was another statement performance from Haaland on the world stage.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.