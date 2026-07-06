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FIFA World Cup 2026: How Norway overpowered Brazil and Haaland changed the game

The night belonged to Norway, though, and to a team that played with control and belief against one of football’s biggest names. It was another statement performance from Haaland on the world stage.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Tarique Anwar
Published: Jul 06, 2026, 05:03 AM IST|Updated: Jul 06, 2026, 05:03 AM IST
FIFA World Cup 2026: How Norway overpowered Brazil and Haaland changed the game
Image Credit: Norway&#039;s Erling Haaland scores their second goal. (Photo: Reuters via ANI)

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