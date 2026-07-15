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FIFA World Cup 2026: How Spain stopped Mbappé and shattered France’s final hopes

A first-half penalty from Mikel Oyarzabal and a second-half goal from Pedro Porro gave Spain a deserved victory in a match where Luis de la Fuente’s side controlled the game from start to finish.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Tarique Anwar
Published: Jul 15, 2026, 02:59 AM IST|Updated: Jul 15, 2026, 02:59 AM IST
FIFA World Cup 2026: How Spain stopped Mbappé and shattered France’s final hopes
Image Credit: France&#039;s Kylian Mbappe in action with Spain&#039;s Lamine Yamal. (Photo: Reuters via ANI)

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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