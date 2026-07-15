/FIFA World Cup 2026: How Spain stopped Mbappé and shattered France’s final hopes

FIFA World Cup 2026: Spain booked their place in the World Cup final after beating France 2-0 in Dallas and ending the tournament hopes of one of the strongest teams in the competition.
A first-half penalty from Mikel Oyarzabal and a second-half goal from Pedro Porro gave Spain a deserved victory in a match where Luis de la Fuente’s side controlled the game from start to finish. Spain’s midfield dominance prevented France from building any real momentum and left their attacking stars Kylian Mbappé, Michael Olise and Bradley Barcola with very little space to make an impact.
France entered the semi-final with hopes of reaching another World Cup final, but they struggled to match Spain’s intensity and control. Spain pressed effectively, moved the ball quickly and repeatedly broke down French attacks before they could develop into serious threats.
The breakthrough came in the first half when Oyarzabal converted from the penalty spot. It gave Spain the advantage and put pressure on Didier Deschamps’ team to respond.
Deschamps attempted to change the flow of the game by bringing on Manu Koné at half-time and introducing Désiré Doué early in the second half. France looked for more attacking options, but Spain’s organised midfield continued to limit their opportunities.
Rodri, Fabián Ruiz and Álex Baena controlled the middle of the pitch, allowing Spain’s forwards, including Lamine Yamal and Dani Olmo, to find dangerous positions. France’s efforts to create chances were repeatedly stopped before they could trouble Spanish goalkeeper Unai Simón.
Porro doubled Spain’s lead after the break, putting them in a strong position and leaving France needing a major comeback to get back into the game. Spain managed the remainder of the match with composure, making further substitutions to protect their advantage as the clock ran down.
Spain’s starting line-up showed the depth of their squad, with experienced players combining with younger talents throughout the pitch. Unai Simón started in goal, with Pedro Porro, Marc Cucurella, Aymeric Laporte and Pau Cubarsí forming the defensive line.
In midfield, Rodri provided the foundation, supported by Baena and Ruiz before Spain introduced Pedri and Mikel Merino later in the match. Their ability to keep possession and control the tempo proved decisive against a France side packed with attacking quality.
Up front, Lamine Yamal and Dani Olmo supported Oyarzabal, who once again delivered on the biggest stage before making way for Ferran Torres.
France’s line-up featured Mike Maignan in goal, with Dayot Upamecano, Jules Koundé, William Saliba and Lucas Digne in defence. Adrien Rabiot and Aurélien Tchouameni started in midfield, while Ousmane Dembélé, Olise and Barcola played behind Mbappé.
Despite having several world-class attackers, France could not break through Spain’s defensive structure.
Spain will now wait for the winner of Wednesday’s semi-final between Argentina and England before heading into Sunday’s final in New Jersey. With their control, passing quality and ability to manage pressure, they enter the final as a team full of confidence.
The victory also keeps Oyarzabal in the Golden Boot race. Mbappé and Lionel Messi presently lead the scoring charts with eight goals each, followed by Erling Haaland on seven, while Oyarzabal has moved to five goals along with several other contenders.
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