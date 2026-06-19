/FIFA World Cup 2026: Iran to lodge complaint to FIFA over travel restrictions

The Football Federation of the Islamic Republic of Iran (FFIRI) officially announced its intention on Friday to file a formal complaint with FIFA regarding strict travel restrictions imposed on its national team in North America during the ongoing 2026 FIFA World Cup.
This development comes ahead of Iran's crucial game against Belgium on Sunday and Iranian officials argue the stringent regulations undermine fair play and place their squad at a severe disadvantage.
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The core of the dispute involves tight visa limitations controlling the team's movement across borders. Under current parameters enforced by United States authorities, Iranian players and staff are only permitted to enter the United States 24 hours prior to a match and must exit the country immediately after the final whistle.
Iran had requested to travel from its base camp in Tijuana, Mexico, to Los Angeles two days before their highly anticipated Group G match against Belgium on Sunday, June 21. Because the game is scheduled for a 12:00 PM local midday kickoff, the technical staff emphasized the necessity of arriving early to allow players to adapt to conditions and hold a final training session. But the Iranian federation claims its request was denied.
In a public statement released on Friday, June 19, the Iranian federation expressed its deep dissatisfaction:
"The football federation of Iran believes that such restrictions are inconsistent with the principle of providing equal conditions for all participating teams and may negatively affect teams’ preparation processes," the federation said.
"Consequently, the federation will formally express its dissatisfaction and lodge an official complaint with Fifa through the appropriate channels. Despite these limitations, Iran’s national team will continue its preparation programme and remain fully focused on its upcoming match against Belgium," it added.
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'Most Oppressed Team At The Tournament'
The escalating tension follows ongoing logistical hurdles that have plagued Iran’s tournament run. Visa complications involving support staff and federation executives previously forced the team to relocate its initial training base from Arizona to Tijuana.
Frustration boiled over following Iran's opening match against New Zealand at the Los Angeles Stadium, which ended in a 2-2 draw. Immediately following the match, security and organizers mandated that the squad board a flight back to Mexico rather than remain in Los Angeles overnight for standard recovery and post-match medical sessions.
Head coach Amir Ghalenoei did not hold back in his post-match remarks, labeling Iran as the "most oppressed" team at the World Cup due to the administrative barriers.
Meanwhile, team captain Mehdi Taremi described the continuous travel back-and-forth across the border as a "disaster" for player stamina and scheduling.
Notably, US officials have indicated that Iran was aware of the conditions in advance, tied to visa and entry policies. FIFA has not yet publicly responded to the latest complaint but has previously worked on related issues, such as fan tickets.
The situation highlights broader challenges for certain teams at the expanded 48-team tournament co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico, including logistical and political considerations affecting travel and access.
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